Three Pocatellans have been named as winners of one of Idaho’s most esteemed awards. Downtown Pocatello President and CEO Stephanie Palagi, Museum of Clean founder Don Aslett, and historic token collector and preservationist Richard Hansen have been announced as winners of Esto Perpetua awards by the Idaho State Historical Society. The award acknowledges organizations and citizens that care for, educate about and tell the story of Idaho and their communities. ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO