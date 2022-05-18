Police investigate report of man trying to lure middle school girl in Vancouver

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A suspect, who is under 18, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Milana Li, according to Beaverton police. Beaverton police said on Friday a juvenile was charged with murder in the first degree. Police said investigators "received dozens of investigative tips from community members and followed up on many leads."
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A juvenile has been charged with the murder of Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li who was reported missing last week and found dead. The 13-year-old was last seen at her apartment near SW Murray Blvd. and Scholls Ferry Road and she was reported missing the following day. Her body was found on May 10th in a creek at Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has made an arrest following an armed robbery on Thursday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded to an armed robbery call in the 100 block of Northwest Broadway around 12:40 p.m. Thursday May 19. The victim, who worked at a business there, told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim showed the suspect the empty cash drawer, at which point the suspect demanded the victim’s property and left with the victim’s wallet and iPhone.
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — Authorities said six teenagers were hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Salmon Creek, just north of Vancouver, Wash. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said nine teens were crammed in a small SUV traveling eastbound on Northeast 117th Street at high speeds when...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot his dog Thursday when it attacked him. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on Northwest 10th and Everett Street. Police say when they got there, they saw a man bloodied and walking away. They said...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police on Thursday identified the woman shot and killed along the Eastbank Esplanade earlier this month as 31-year-old Ash Smith. Officers found Smith dead near Southeast Salmon Street May 8 after responding to a reported shooting at about 11:45 that night. Police arrested 25-year-old Wyatt...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen on Thursday afternoon. They boy was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Southeast Regner in Gresham. “He may want to hurt himself,” Gresham Police said.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of breaking into a car in Northeast Portland earlier this month was out on pretrial release for charges in two burglaries and another car theft, a KATU News investigation revealed. The victim of the May 10 car break-in said he couldn't believe the...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 55-year-old man died in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday evening in Gresham, police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 19000 block of Southeast Yamhill Street. When officers arrived, they found Leonard Eugene Madden of Gresham had been...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Somebody was shot and killed at a trailer park in Vancouver late Monday night and the accused shooter is behind bars. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Avenue near Kerr Road just after 11:00pm. The...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Pablo Lopez-Simon was last seen on Wednesday near the 3200 block of E Mill Plain Blvd. Pablo is a Hispanic boy with brown hair shaved on the sides and long and styled...
CLARK CO., Wash. — A man is facing multiple charges after briefly getting away from law enforcement Thursday night. Deputies said 30-year-old David Curtis faces multiple charges in Clark County including possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and attempting to elude police. In Washington County, he was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle.
On Tuesday morning, VPD said it responded to Covington Middle School where a 13-year-old female student reported that she was walking to school earlier that morning in the area of Northeast 49th Street and Northeast 112th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a possible gunshot victim. Later,...
PORTLAND (WGME) — An inmate tried to escape custody while at Maine Medical Center by attempting to climb through the ceiling tiles while in restraints. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday the inmate, identified as 25-year-old Lucas Raine, tried to escape by climbing through the ceiling tiles while in a bathroom at Maine Med.
The city of Portland is poised to pay $60,000 to settle a discrimination suit filed by former Portland police detective who left the bureau in September 2019 after he was demoted for misusing his take-home police car. Robert N. Hollins III filed a suit against the city, alleging racial discrimination....
