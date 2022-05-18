Police investigate report of man trying to lure middle school girl in Vancouver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has made an arrest following an armed robbery on Thursday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded to an armed robbery call in the 100 block of Northwest Broadway around 12:40 p.m. Thursday May 19. The victim, who worked at a business there, told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim showed the suspect the empty cash drawer, at which point the suspect demanded the victim’s property and left with the victim’s wallet and iPhone.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO