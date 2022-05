IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Contrast Coffee is hosting its second “906 Day” of the year on Sat. June 11. These events are meant to bring the community together to support a local fund or foundation by donating our profits from the entire day. Contrast’s first “906 Day” of the year was held in Ironwood to support the Jonathan Erickson Mental Health Fund.

