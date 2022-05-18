ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Music festival to come to St. Peter

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiouxland schools ‘making a difference’ spend day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park. Cleveland students show appreciation to town’s first responders. The Cleveland...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

CityArt kicks off 2022 Walking Sculpture Tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews will be installing 31 new pieces throughout Mankato and North Mankato downtown areas, which are worth nearly $400,000. For the first time ever, they will be hosting various events on Saturday to make it an all-encompassing event. Events include the bookmark design contest, tables from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Rochester Pride festival prepares for weekend event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. “I think everyone’s excited,” said Julie Winters, Rochester Pride board member. The festival is 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Soldiers Field on Saturday, May 21. Winters said the event will include 80 vendors. “Tons...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Angie’s Boomchickapop creates first-ever popcorn-cut diamond

After the educational challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mankato Area Public Schools are looking for tutors to help guide students through the upcoming school year. At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota. Bethany Lutheran College students nominated for SVG Awards.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Peter, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Government
Eden Prairie Local News

Pax Christi pastor passes away

Father J. Michael Byron, pastor at Pax Christi Catholic Community in Eden Prairie since 2018, died early Friday morning, May 20. He was 62. According to a message to Pax Christi parishioners sent by parish director Carol Bishop, Father Byron returned from a pilgrimage to Greece on Wednesday night not feeling well and was admitted [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KEYC

Ceramics gives clay new life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ceramics: It’s a creative way to give a clump of clay new life. Kelsey and Lisa visited Dustin at Mankato Makerspace to see how the popularity of ceramics is spinning in the right direction.
MANKATO, MN
newrichlandstar.com

Business to ministry: Todd Lundgren pastor at newly renamed, Simply Church

SIMPLY CHRISTIAN - Geneva’s Simply Church unanimously decided to make the church a non-denominational church. Pictured above is Pastor Todd Lundgren of Owatonna. Todd Lundgren of Owatonna is the new pastor of Simply Church, formerly called Victory Life, in Geneva. Lundgren is a businessman with three daughters. He and...
GENEVA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
KEYC

State lawmakers ‘Free the Growler’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota. Before Friday, breweries that produce 20,000 barrels of beer had certain limitations, including not being able to sell 64-ounce growlers at their facilities. “People are confused. They go in...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Blue Earth County Library opens patio area

Siouxland schools ‘making a difference’ spend day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park. The Cleveland Fire and Rescue Department was greeted with a surprise Wednesday morning. This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is Jacob Malz, an educator at Saint Peter Middle School.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MnDOT to host public open house for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to an open house event. The event, which will be held on Wed., May 25, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport Lobby, should provide information on the the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: August

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is August. He’s a senior terrier who came to the shelter as a stray last month. Despite his old age, August has a playful and energetic personality. His favorite activities...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Bison#Siouxland#Saint Peter Middle School
KEYC

Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato parks are temporarily closed due to the high river levels. Land of Memories Campground will be closed, while the Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion and the disc golf course will remain open. Kiwanis Park trail from Highway 14 to the dog park will also be closed.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nitty Gritty concert moved to indoor venue due to potential severe weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to potential severe weather coming to the Mankato area, an outdoor concert scheduled for tonight has been moved indoors. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was scheduled to perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Te concert will now take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College students nominated for SVG Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Students from Bethany Lutheran College were represented at this year’s Sports Video Group (SVG) Awards. The 14th-annual SVG College Sports Media Awards announced the list of nominees that included four Bethany Lutheran College students. Two of BLC’s video production pieces were nominated, with one...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West Bank breaks ground on new Mankato location

The Blue Earth County Library has opened up its outdoor patio area for patrons. The 72,000-square foot facility is filled with state-of-the-art health and wellness opportunities. KEYC News Now at 10 VOD. Updated: 12 minutes ago. KEYC News Now at 10 Recording. Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Homeless
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Seven Mile Creek Park road closed

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Seven Mile Creek Park has closed one of its roads due to flooding in Nicollet County. Just off of Highway 169, floods from the Minnesota River close the east-side road of the Seven Mile Creek Park. The spot is popular for boating on the Minnesota River and equestrian parking.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Diamond Jo announces $100,000 in jackpots awarded in May

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man had a lucky Friday the 13th at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County. The visitor from Owatonna won a $62,000 progressive jackpot playing the “Galaxy Gaming 21+3” table game. The casino says the player wins their 21+3 wager if their two cards, plus the dealer's up-card, form a three-card poker hand of a straight or better.
WORTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy