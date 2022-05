PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities want you to know of a scam going around our area. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a complaint about a phone call a local woman received. She says the person on the phone identified himself as a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The woman says the scammer told her she had missed jury duty and there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammer then told her that if she paid him with gift cards.

