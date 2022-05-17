ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Full House’ house sale fraudulently posted to Zillow

By Nexstar Media Wire, Phil Mayer, John Ferrannini
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PgY7_0fhaLAEy00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the “Full House” house is not currently for sale.

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Zillow has confirmed that the San Francisco house featured in the “Full House” credit sequence is not actually for sale.

The house was posted for sale on Zillow for $37 million on Tuesday. As of Wednesday the listing had been taken down.

“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it,” a Zillow spokesperson told Nexstar’s KRON. “In this case, we discovered a ‘For Sale By Owner’ listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The house, located at 1709 Broderick St. in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was last sold Oct. 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to Zillow .

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who purchased it in 2016. The appearance of the home changed over time since the show aired, and Franklin reportedly wanted the house to look like it did on television. However, neighbors opposed his suggested renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

Franklin sold the house in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.’s best apartment bargains are in brand-new buildings

If you’ve ever considered moving to SoMa or Mid-Market, this could be your moment. Some of San Francisco’s newest buildings, chock full of amenities, are offering deeply discounted rents in a downtown market that’s still clawing back from pandemic lows. “Renters can get that brand-new place without...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Los Gatos auto dealership properties are bought by busy developer

LOS GATOS — Two Los Gatos sites where luxury and upscale auto dealerships now operate have been bought by a busy real estate firm with a penchant for redeveloping properties in prime locations. Sand Hill Property, acting through an affiliate, paid a combined $25.4 million for the properties near...
LOS GATOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Is Suing Property Owner of Tenderloin Boba Shop for 'Unsafe Conditions' Inside Building's SROs

The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]
Silicon Valley

Award-winning custom hacienda-style design at vineyard estate in Orinda

A custom sanctuary designed to pay homage to the family’s Venezuelan heritage was spared little expense. The Orinda home is situated on a cul-de-sac with endless views and endless opportunities to enjoy those views. Berkeley architect Fred Hyer transformed the 1950s rancher at 10 Crestview Court into a hacienda-style...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Tenderloin SRO hotel owner sued over conditions at building

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday. Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Franklin
Silicon Valley

Prime site in Oakland’s Uptown area is bought by big developer

OAKLAND — A prime location in downtown Oakland’s hip and trendy Uptown district has been bought by an experienced and savvy real estate developer, public documents show. Grosvenor Americas, acting through an affiliate, has bought sites with addresses of 2600 and 2630 Telegraph Ave. in the city’s core, according to a filing on May 10 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.
OAKLAND, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: SF mansion once owned by Sharon Stone listed for $39 million

A mansion in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff neighborhood that once belonged to actress Sharon Stone and her then-husband, San Francisco journalist Phil Bronstein, is listed for $39 million. Stone bought the home in 1998 with Bronstein, who at the time was the executive editor of the Examiner, according to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Pacific Heights#Nexstar Media Inc
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain View Daily

Weekend Fun! 3 Escape Rooms Worth a Visit

An escape room, also known as an escape game, puzzle room, or exit game, is a game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. It has become more and more popular nowadays.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco City Attorney sues Tenderloin SRO owner over building conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday.Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is the target of the lawsuit that alleges excessive garbage, pest and rodent infestations, non-working bathrooms, malfunctioning appliances and other problems have plagued residents there despite multiple city departments issuing notices of violation back to 2019, according to the city attorney's office."No human being should be subjected to the conditions that exist at the Marathon Hotel," Chiu said in a statement. "Landlords have a responsibility to ensure that basic health and safety standards are met in their buildings, and this landlord has completely abandoned that responsibility."The suit accuses the landlords of violating state housing law, multiple municipal codes and the state's unfair competition law, and is seeking penalties, fees and an injunction to improve the conditions at the building.Patel could not be reached to comment on the lawsuit. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy