Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools hosts 2022 Special Olympics Track and Field event

By CW69 News At 10
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A big celebration took place at Lakewood Stadium on Tuesday, with the return of the Atlanta Public Schools Special Olympics. Hundreds of students hit the track for some fun and competition after a three-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

A crowd gave student-athletes a big welcome as they entered the stadium. There was plenty of fanfare well before the competition started, with lots of dancing and the South Atlanta High School Marching Band performing for the occasion.

Athletes hit the track after the torch run and more than 40 years after APS held its first Special Olympics. Participants collected their ribbons at the finish line.

“This is awesome. It gets all the kids to come out and showcase their talents, whatever they are, and most importantly, just have fun,” said Jamal Patton, a parent.

The other track and field events included the 25 and 50-meter walks, dash and wheelchair races, a bean-bag toss, and the tennis ball throw. The students conquer challenges much bigger than these races every day.

“Some of these kids really miss being around each other and having the opportunity to be with their peers and other teachers that they used to be with, so we’re just happy to be out,” said Maurice Miles, an autism unit teacher at Maynard Jackson High School.

“I like how we can compete, and I won my first ribbon,” said Rodney Holloway, a 6th grader.

Every day, they all make it to the finish line, as winners overcoming obstacles, and they’re looking forward to another celebration on the track next year.

College savings program launched for Atlanta kindergarteners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Kindergarten students in Atlanta Public Schools are learning firsthand about financial literacy and saving for college. Parents and students joined school officials at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy to celebrate the launching of the Operation HOPE child savings account program, which will provide them with a one-time deposit of $50 to build on and educational tools that will follow them until graduation. The Kindergarteners won’t graduate from high school for a while, but APS officials announced they’ll have a financial head start when they start college, because of the investments they will have made in...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New Water Park to open in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County hopes to attract visitors from around the world with the new Spivey Splash Water Park. Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis and the parks department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Splash Park on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
TheAtlantaVoice

Pinky Cole gifts LLCs to Clark Atlanta graduates

Pinky Cole has made some extraordinary moves in business over the last few years. Slutty Vegan, her vegan flagship operation, has grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar locations throughout Atlanta. Her fifth Slutty Vegan opened earlier this week in Athens. She also founded Bar Vegan, an adult venue that provides […] The post Pinky Cole gifts LLCs to Clark Atlanta graduates appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
