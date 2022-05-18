ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police officer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting children

By Iris Bekker
Dallas police say an officer is under arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting children.

Police say they started investigating Officer Tyrone Williams in June of 2021 and got a warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child several days later. Williams turned himself in and was placed on administrative leave.

Several days later, police say they identified additional victims.

On Tuesday the department's Public Integrity Unit obtained another
warrant for a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. Williams was arrested and transported to the Dallas County Jail.

He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

