Complete 2022 NBA Draft order: Orlando Magic win lottery as No. 1 pick

The first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft belongs to the Orlando Magic.

The Magic were among four teams with the best odds to land the top pick with a 14% chance on Tuesday night after finishing last in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Rockets, Pistons and Thunder (who had two lottery picks in the draft) were the other teams with a 14% chance to land the top pick. The Pistons had the worst luck of those teams, falling to the fifth pick while the Rockets were selected third and Thunder second overall (and 12th with the Clippers pick).

Some of the top prospects in this year’s draft include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Here is the complete 2022 NBA Draft order following the lottery.

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans(from Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. New Orleans Pelicans (to Charlotte)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Brooklyn Nets (to Houston)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Utah Jazz (to Memphis)

23. Philadelphia 76ers (could go to Brooklyn)

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Boston Celtics (to San Antonio)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City)

