Orlando, FL

Complete 2022 NBA Draft order: Orlando Magic win lottery as No. 1 pick

By John Healy
 3 days ago

The first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft belongs to the Orlando Magic.

The Magic were among four teams with the best odds to land the top pick with a 14% chance on Tuesday night after finishing last in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Rockets, Pistons and Thunder (who had two lottery picks in the draft) were the other teams with a 14% chance to land the top pick. The Pistons had the worst luck of those teams, falling to the fifth pick while the Rockets were selected third and Thunder second overall (and 12th with the Clippers pick).

Some of the top prospects in this year’s draft include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Here is the complete 2022 NBA Draft order following the lottery.

1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans(from Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. New Orleans Pelicans (to Charlotte)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Brooklyn Nets (to Houston)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Utah Jazz (to Memphis)
23. Philadelphia 76ers (could go to Brooklyn)
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. Boston Celtics (to San Antonio)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City)

NBA
