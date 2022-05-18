US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;67;49;70;52;Mostly sunny;SE;8;32%;76%;9. Albuquerque, NM;90;60;90;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;11%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;61;41;61;43;Partly sunny;NNW;6;48%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;77;52;83;61;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;7;49%;29%;11. Atlanta, GA;84;60;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;42%;12%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;78;57;66;55;Partly sunny;S;9;48%;91%;10....www.bigrapidsnews.com
