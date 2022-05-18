ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Stading wins Court of Appeals Republican nomination

By Matt Mercer
nsjonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Michael Stading has...

nsjonline.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
WFAE

McFadden wins the race for Mecklenburg County sheriff

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden held on to his seat Tuesday, receiving 51% of the vote in the Democratic primary. His challengers, Gina Hicks and Marquis Robinson, both veterans of the sheriff’s office, made jail safety the main issue in their campaigns. Hicks received 38% of the vote and Robinson 10%. There is no Republican primary.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election results: Charlotte-area congressional primaries

Democrat Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. He will face Republican Pat Harrigan in the General Election. North Carolina's primary elections have been getting national attention and attracting millions of dollars in out-of-state funding. The balance of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

The servant leadership legacy of Howard Coble

GREENSBORO — It’s been over 15 years since I first opened my passenger door to the man many knew in North Carolina as “Our Congressman.” And whether he actually was your congressman or not, Congressman Howard Coble, who preferred to be called just “Howard,” was most certainly your friend and advocate. While by title I served as the Congressman’s scheduler and district press secretary for nearly a decade, to Howard I was his “gatekeeper.” To him this meant keeping his schedule organized with driving directions, contacts and talking points, I quickly learned there was much more to the role I played. Howard Coble was a celebrity, a title I’m sure if he was here he would quickly dismiss. However, Howard was not your celebrity of today’s world of political shenanigans and disparaging attacks on an opposing party’s views or character, instead he was made of the super hero brand of politician – the ones that are practically extinct in today’s political arena.
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Charlotte

Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary

Six years ago, Braxton Winston stood in a viral photo with his fist raised in front of a line of police officers to protest police brutality. On Tuesday, he received the most votes in the Democratic primary for Charlotte City Council at-large. Winston, Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell advanced in the Democratic […] The post Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

From Madison Cawthorn's loss to Ted Budd's win, we discuss primary election results. Plus, Tony Award Winning Director Tommy Kail

From Charlotte City Council to the U.S. Senate, voters in North Carolina made their voices heard in the primary election on Tuesday. In a stunning loss, Rep. Madison Cawthorn was defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in North Carolina's 11th district. Cawthorn, who was endorsed by former President Trump, struggled under almost incessant controversy in recent months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election results: Charlotte mayoral race

Incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles (84.27%) and Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao (70.57%) had big leads in the primary elections to be the next mayor of Charlotte as of 10 p.m. Charlotte voters will go to the polls in July to choose the next Queen City mayor and city council members. Four...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Find out where Mooresville commission is proposing social district

MOORESVILLE – Public comment and commissioner debate over a proposed “social district” presented by the Mooresville Downtown Commission brought the most attention to the May 16 town board meeting. Loosely defined, a social district is a prescribed outdoor area in which patrons can consume alcoholic beverages sold...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: SC bans transgender athletes, rising travel costs, Budd bludgeons McCrory and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, May 19 and a 30% chance ofrain in today's forecast is met with a high of 93 and low of 69. Rain chances persist but are less likely this weekend, allowing readers to check out the Carolina BBQ Festival at Camp North End on Sunday or visit hidden oases with the Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward 2022 tour both days.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County Detention officer arrested, then released for ‘no probable cause’, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County Detention officer who was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday was released after a magistrate found no probable cause for the charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said CMPD officers responded to an incident on May 18, 2022, and arrested the officer. He was charged […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Student disciplined, tied to photo of gun in high school bathroom, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A Julius L. Chambers High School student has been disciplined in connection to a picture of a gun at the high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS said the school discovered a photo of the student with a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms but officials aren’t sure when the photo was taken. The picture had reportedly been circulating on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC

