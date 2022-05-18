Be careful what you sign

We have recently made the difficult decision to shut down the drive-thru, and as of Saturday, June 4th we will no longer be open for business. There are a lot of contributing factors, the largest of which is time. When vendors short us on product, or no-show all together, when coolers need repaired or a water line to a sink bursts, that all takes time. I’m sure you’ve all seen our doors closed a lot recently, and that’s because when employees need unexpected time off, we as the management and owners are left to fill those spots and with the other businesses we’re running, we just don’t have that time. And that’s no fault of our employees, people have to call off and we fully understand that, but unfortunately we’re not a mega-corporation that has 30 other people to slide into a vacant spot on the schedule. So that, along with many forces facing tons of businesses today is what has led us to where we are.

ELLISTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO