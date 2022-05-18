ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomville, OH

Be careful what you sign

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 3 days ago

Please note…APEX is attempting to get petitions signed. They will use the line, “anyone can sign” for or against. Do NOT sign ANY petitions....

Galion Inquirer

Wind turbine decision could be left to voters this fall

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Crawford County commissioners recently voted to pause wind farm development across the county and return the decision to voters. The resolution halts construction of Apex Clean Energy’s 300-megawatt wind farm, which was expected to include approximately 60 turbines. In a 2-1 outcome, Commissioner Doug Weisenauer...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Inquirer

I have served my Country, I pay my taxes, and I go to Church on Sunday. I’m also a landowner taking part in the Honey Creek Wind project, and I have one question: what about my rights?. The anti-wind group has claimed—for months—that they want this issue to go...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

U.S. 33/S.R.161/Post Rd. Interchange Rehab To Start This Spring

MARYSVILLE – After years of planning, the Ohio Department of Transportation is expected to start the tip-to-toe reconstruction of the U.S. Route 33/State Route 161/Post Road interchange in southeastern Union County. Union County Administrator Bill Narducci told the Union County Board of Commissioners at Wednesday’s regular meeting that construction...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Tire Review

K&M Top Shop: Integrity Drives Smetz’s Tire & Service Center

Smetz’s Tire & Service Center is truly in the business of taking care of the customer. Their slogan “Where integrity meets the road,” isn’t just something they say. The staff at Smetz’s Tire & Service Center live this out in each and every interaction with customers–and with each other.
ASHLAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Elliston Refreshments Drive-Thru Closing June 4

We have recently made the difficult decision to shut down the drive-thru, and as of Saturday, June 4th we will no longer be open for business. There are a lot of contributing factors, the largest of which is time. When vendors short us on product, or no-show all together, when coolers need repaired or a water line to a sink bursts, that all takes time. I’m sure you’ve all seen our doors closed a lot recently, and that’s because when employees need unexpected time off, we as the management and owners are left to fill those spots and with the other businesses we’re running, we just don’t have that time. And that’s no fault of our employees, people have to call off and we fully understand that, but unfortunately we’re not a mega-corporation that has 30 other people to slide into a vacant spot on the schedule. So that, along with many forces facing tons of businesses today is what has led us to where we are.
ELLISTON, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crestline library launches summer reading

CRESTLINE — Crestline Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” begins June 14, and ends August 2, 2022. There are programs for all ages. Children and adults will fill out reading forms for a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the program. Pool bookmarks will only be handed out to children and adult program attendees.
CRESTLINE, OH
Galion Inquirer

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]. Use [email protected] to submit your calendar items. Council Parks Committee meets May 11. Galion council Parks committee will meet...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Community assistance needed for Memorial Day activities

MANSFIELD — Volunteers are needed on May 28 to prepare for Memorial Day celebrations, and on June 4 for teardown. Volunteers are needed to place flags on approximately 7,000 veterans graves in the Mansfield Cemetery on May 28. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. May 28 at the flagpole at the Veterans Honor Grounds in the back of the cemetery.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners: Juvenile Court administrator gave 'misleading information' on salaries

MANSFIELD -- The war of words over the highest-paid employees in the Richland County Juvenile Court and detention center ratcheted up on Thursday. Commissioner Tony Vero said commissioners have notified Judge Steve McKinley and court Administrator Brian Bumpus they have "serious concerns" about salary information presented by the court, "particularly by Mr. Bumpus."
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga, 14 other Ohio counties flip from low to medium COVID-19 transmission, but CDC advises only people at high risk need masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Northern Ohio counties — Ashtabula and Lorain — have gone from low to high COVID-19 community transmission levels, and residents are advised to wear masks indoors, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map estimating the risk of COVID-19 infection in U.S. counties.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

