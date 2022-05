The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series today at 3:07 PM EST. We've got a fascinating pitching matchup as Alek Manoah goes to battle against Hunter Greene. Manoah has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this year, amassing a 1.71 ERA over seven starts and having not given up more than three runs a single time.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO