The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to defy the odds and are looking for their third straight win when they take on the Chicago Cubs today at Wrigley Field. This coming after Arizona lost six in a row. However, the D-Backs have been doing this all year -- losing a chunk of games, then coming out with a strong run of 4-5 games before falling back into bad habits. This is their second series against the Cubs, and they are now 3-2 straight up this season against Chicago. The Diamondbacks enter this game at 20-21 and fourth in the NL West.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO