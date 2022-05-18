ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

In the Westerly Schools: Last chance to be part of the conversation on elementary school plan

By Mark Garceau Special to The Sun
Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs those who follow the work of the School Building Subcommittee are aware, this group (consisting of educators, district and town leaders, and individuals with architectural, building and financial expertise) has been working for many months to identify viable options for the elementary level phase of Vision 2020. Earlier phases of...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
newportthisweek.com

Skatepark Dream Suddenly Hits Roadblock

What looked like a done deal last September to allow the Friends of Newport Skatepark to begin an estimated $1.2 million campaign to build a decades awaited facility in the Abbruzzi Sports Complex has fallen off the rails once more. At a May 12 Newport City Council workshop, the skatepark...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Education
City
Westerly, RI
Westerly Sun

Boris, Bumgardner vie for newly aligned 41st District Seat

STONINGTON — For candidates in the newly aligned Connecticut 41st House District, victory in 2022 could very well rely on a group of untapped voters that will now account for more than a quarter of those eligible to cast votes in the district: residents of Mystic and Stonington Borough.
STONINGTON, CT
ABC6.com

Shekarchi announces $320K in funding for Warwick recreational complex

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi announced on Wednesday that thousands in funds have been awarded to improve a Warwick recreational complex. The Department of Environmental Management granted $320,000 to redevelop the Apponaug Recreational Complex — as part of an effort to “focus on supporting...
WARWICK, RI
providenceri.gov

Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Referendums#Vision 2020#Westerly High School#Architectural Digest#Westerly Middle School#The Building Subcommittee
ncsha.org

RIHousing Provides Funding to Bridge the Digital Divide

Second round of funding awards broaden access and support digital literacy efforts. Providence, RI – RIHousing today announced a second round of funding awards as part of the agency’s “Bridging the Digital Divide” (Digital Divide) program, which provides financial resources to support projects to increase internet access for low- and moderate-income households across the state. The program provides financial resources to eligible organizations and municipalities in support of initiatives to expand and support internet access and digital literacy.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln resident steps into Cianci role for one-man show

LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci. The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
GoLocalProv

See How $124 Million in Federal Stimulus Funds Will Be Spent in Providence

The Providence City Council on Thursday approved $124 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The allocated funding will go toward housing, parks and recreation centers, tourism, travel, hospitality, water/sewer infrastructure improvements, and economic relief for small businesses and many organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The accounting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston High School students inducted into National Honor Society

From the time Emilia Ruggiero lit a candle until Tri-M vocalists Trinity Blondin, Melanie Capraro, Destinee Costa, Julie Droukas and Abigail Salas sang the recessional song, Johnston High School celebrated what Principal Dr. Donna Pennacchia called “One of my most favorite nights of the year!”. It was an evening...
JOHNSTON, RI
Westerly Sun

DEM restocks local freshwater areas for Memorial Day weekend

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has stocked freshwaters across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout for Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing. The following local waterbodies have been stocked:. • Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown, Richmond Landing, Westerly;...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Area Religious Services, May 20

NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages. Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Deacon Patrick Gengarella will share the...
WESTERLY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy