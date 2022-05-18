ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Learn to play the Appalachian Dulcimer at Pellissippi State

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePellissippi State Community College is offering noncredit lifelong...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knoxville, TN
Education
WATE

2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off this weekend

The 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off in Blount County this weekend. WATE Midday News. 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off this …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Free medical services in Jellico this weekend. Fallen Loudon Co Deputy to be honored May 27. Police...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Farragut baseball returns to state for the 21st time

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farrragut baseball returns to a place it calls home. The Admirals defeated Sevier County 7-5 to advance to state for the 21st time in program history. Jett Johnston gave the Ads the early lead with a 431-foot solo shot in the second inning. Farragut found insurance in the third inning with […]
FARRAGUT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Dulcimer#Lifelong Learning
WATE

Mountain Laurel Festival is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Morgan County is gearing up for their annual festival that is expected to bring many from all over East Tennessee. On Saturday, May 21 the streets of Downtown Historic Wartburg will be putting on their 7th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival. The festival will feature live...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Free medical services in Jellico this weekend

RAM will hold a medical clinic this weekend in Jellico. 2022 grads participate in normal ceremony, first …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Residents pushing back on rezoning efforts in South …. What the Tech?. Gas prices impact summer travel. New music festival coming to Gatlinburg. World’s...
JELLICO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WATE

Smoky Mountain Scottish Fest is back

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and enjoy the rich history and culture with East Tennessee Scots. On Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival is gearing up to bring Scottish arts, music, food, and more at a new location. Over the years the...
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Fun facts about the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scruffy Little City did it! This month is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair and there are several fun facts you may not have known about the exhibition. The World’s Fair Park was created for the 1982 World’s Fair. Prior to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local, former inmate is now prison tour guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit a Morgan County prison for an experience that is almost too real. The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary became operating as a prison and housed some of the countries most dangerous criminals such as robbers, murderers, and more. Since closing about a decade ago,...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy