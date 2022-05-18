Learn to play the Appalachian Dulcimer at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the class of 2022 marks a milestone, this year is the first time in two years that many high school graduations are back to normal after some COVID-19 restrictions. It’s a moment for those at Central High School who believe it’s worth celebrating.
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — Bobby Monday, the Custodian at Oliver Springs High School, was recognized for his 30 years of service with a student-organized retirement party. A news release from Finn Partners states Monday made a lasting impact on students and faculty during his time at the high...
The 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off in Blount County this weekend. WATE Midday News. 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off this …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Free medical services in Jellico this weekend. Fallen Loudon Co Deputy to be honored May 27. Police...
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farrragut baseball returns to a place it calls home. The Admirals defeated Sevier County 7-5 to advance to state for the 21st time in program history. Jett Johnston gave the Ads the early lead with a 431-foot solo shot in the second inning. Farragut found insurance in the third inning with […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Morgan County is gearing up for their annual festival that is expected to bring many from all over East Tennessee. On Saturday, May 21 the streets of Downtown Historic Wartburg will be putting on their 7th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival. The festival will feature live...
RAM will hold a medical clinic this weekend in Jellico. 2022 grads participate in normal ceremony, first …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Residents pushing back on rezoning efforts in South …. What the Tech?. Gas prices impact summer travel. New music festival coming to Gatlinburg. World’s...
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE)- A senior at Lenoir City High School is believed to be the the first female pitcher to record a postseason baseball win in Tennessee. Her name is Elizabeth Marquez. The senior, better known as Elisa, made her way to East Tennessee by way of California, Texas, South Carolina, and baseball. “She […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lady Vols proved why they were the top seed in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee run-ruled Campbell 9-1 to advance in the winner’s bracket of the regional. Erin Edmounson (19-7) started in the circle going three innings. The super-senior surrendered three hits and only one run, which was a solo homer in […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The building that once housed the Pines Theater in Sevierville, where a young Dolly Parton first performed in front a paid audience, is being converted into an entertainment venue. The Pines Theater was located in the heart of Sevierville. It was the town’s first movie theater, it opened in 1944 and […]
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and enjoy the rich history and culture with East Tennessee Scots. On Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival is gearing up to bring Scottish arts, music, food, and more at a new location. Over the years the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scruffy Little City did it! This month is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair and there are several fun facts you may not have known about the exhibition. The World’s Fair Park was created for the 1982 World’s Fair. Prior to...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit a Morgan County prison for an experience that is almost too real. The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary became operating as a prison and housed some of the countries most dangerous criminals such as robbers, murderers, and more. Since closing about a decade ago,...
Monday, May 23, Knox County commissioners are set to consider many rezoning requests. Including two from Thunder Mountain Properties. If the company's requests are approved, it would pave the way to build more than 200 new homes in the Dry Hollow area.
