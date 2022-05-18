ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

SUNY Fredonia Students Conduct Village Cleanup

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 100 students at the State University of New York at Fredonia make a literal clean sweep of downtown Fredonia and surrounding areas, gathering trash and litter along streets on Sunday, May 8th. Members of...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

District releases results of investigation into alleged isolation center

The Silver Creek Central School District has released the results of an investigation conducted by one of its legal firms into an alleged "isolation cell" at Silver Creek Elementary School. The results of the investigation by Webster Szani, LLC were announced during Thursday's school board meeting and posted Friday morning on the district's Facebook page. The investigation found "no evidence that the district, or any administrator, teacher or staff member has used the room at any time as a behavioral consequence, discipline, or as an aversive intervention for students, or for any other inappropriate purpose." The law firm also noted that the district does not have a board policy or any other written policies or procedures detailing the use of the room. It recommends the district must develop and implement policies and procedures. The allegations surfaced after a district administrator sent a letter to the Board of Education in late March.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Commencement Ceremonies to Be Held Saturday

The State University University of New York at Fredonia is gearing up for its commencement ceremonies this weekend. Both ceremonies will take place at the Steele Hall arena on Saturday, with the morning ceremony at 10:00 AM and the afternoon ceremony at 3:00 PM. These will be the first large in-person ceremonies to be held inside Steele Hall since 2019 and the first with President Stephen Kolison at the helm. The keynote speaker for the morning ceremony will be Fredonia alumna Trini Ross, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. The afternoon keynote speaker will be State Senate George Borrello.
FREDONIA, NY
WGRZ TV

Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
Fredonia, NY
Education
City
Fredonia, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Traditional Festivities Returning To Dunkirk This Summer

DUNKIRK – A plethora of activities will be returning this year for residents of Northern Chautauqua County to enjoy. City of Dunkirk officials made the announcement at the Boardwalk Market Wednesday afternoon surrounded by local supporters and business owners. Several events, which in recent years had been canceled due...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton mayor announces resignation

The mayor of the village of Brocton has announced that he is stepping down because of health issues. Mayor Art Miller announced his resignation during Wednesday evening's Village Board meeting, according to the Observer. Deputy Mayor Craig Miller will take over the duties until a replacement for Art Miller is named.
BROCTON, NY
WGRZ TV

Online threats still plague WNY schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and some businesses around Western New York are coping with yet another wave of social media threats. And while police continue to stress they are not credible after investigating them, precautions and the impact are still factors for those institutions. Niagara Falls School Superintendent...
BUFFALO, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton community responds to Buffalo shooting

The accused had allegedly traveled to Buffalo from Conklin, a town in Broome County. On May 14, a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, NY at a local Tops Friendly Market, allegedly targeting Buffalo’s Black community. Ten people were killed and three were wounded in the shooting, 11 of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wrfalp.com

COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise, Community Level Now Moderate

The New York State COVID-19 case tracker reported 400 new cases of the virus for the week of May 8 through May 14 in Chautauqua County. These case reports do not include any positive at-home testing results. The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 10 people in the hospital due to...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

County Exec Davis asks for resignation of 3 redevelopment board members

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has formally requested resignation letters from three Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members. Davis issued the requests in letters sent on Wednesday, May 18. He is asking for the resignations of board Chair Kate Philips, board Secretary William DeLuca and board Treasurer Laith Wardi. According to a county […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas gives update on fishing tournament

The city of Dunkirk is getting ready for Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Tournament Championships, which will be coming to Dunkirk in August. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas gave an update on the national tournament during a news conference held this week. 40 anglers from past tournaments will compete to earn top prizes. Rosas hopes the tournament will lead to more major events coming to the city...
DUNKIRK, NY
NewsBreak
Education
chautauquatoday.com

City officials release summer events schedule for 2022

Dunkirk city officials have unveiled the city's summer events schedule. During a gathering at the City Boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Wilfred Rosas helped announce the first full slate of summer events in three years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city had to postpone all events in 2020. And due to state restrictions, a limited schedule was offered in 2021. Rosas says the city is excited about the upcoming summer season...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 9 Towns In Niagara County Will Not Allow Marijuana Sales

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Voters pass budgets in most Chautauqua County School Districts

Voters approved school budgets in nearly every school district in Chautauqua County according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Dunkirk City School District voters passed a new spending plan 450-106. In board elections, Stephen Helwig and Marcus Buchanan were elected to 3-year terms, while Lucas Catalano will serve a one-year term. In the Jamestown Public Schools District, voters approved a new budget 359-53, along with three other propositions. Patrick Slagle and Joseph Pawelski won school board seats. Fredonia Central voters approved the budget 321-90, and Steven Johnston and Sheila Starkey Hahn were elected to two board seats.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

