Missouri State

Missouri farmers negatively affected by inflation and high gas prices

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 3 days ago

Blake Hurst, farmer and former President of the Missouri Farm Bureau joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss how inflation and high gas prices have affected farmers, the agricultural industry, and eventually consumers.

“Our combine holds 250 gallons, so when I fill it up this fall it’s gonna cost $1,250. So that really puts a dent in your weekend plans,” Hurst shared

Later, Hurst commented on his friends situation, “There has been no indication that there’s an end to this… He’s getting ready to lay off some of his employees, not because they don’t have work, but because they can’t find the supplies to keep his people busy.”

Bailey sets the record straight

With Illinois’ primaries approaching the Republican gubernatorial race has been heating up. One candidate, Darren Bailey, has been accused of numerous things. Bailey joined us on the show to set the record straight.
ILLINOIS STATE
