MultiCare brings back “Thank You” barbeque for Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire, EMS, Police

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in two years, Spokane and Spokane Valley first responders sat together to enjoy a meal thanks to MultiCare.

The hospital system puts on an annual “Thank You” barbeque for fire, EMS, and police officers for the work they do.

“A lot of us don’t do it necessarily for the thank you’s,” Spokane Valley PIO firefighter Rick Freier said. “So it can be overwhelming a little bit when somebody says thank you, it’s nice to have the people in the community support us.”

For the last few years it’s been a drive-thru “Thank You” barbeque, but this year it was hosted in person.

