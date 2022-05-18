ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

MultiCare brings back “Thank You” barbeque for Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire, EMS, Police

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RLft_0fhaHIRc00

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in two years, Spokane and Spokane Valley first responders sat together to enjoy a meal thanks to MultiCare.

The hospital system puts on an annual “Thank You” barbeque for fire, EMS, and police officers for the work they do.

“A lot of us don’t do it necessarily for the thank you’s,” Spokane Valley PIO firefighter Rick Freier said. “So it can be overwhelming a little bit when somebody says thank you, it’s nice to have the people in the community support us.”

For the last few years it’s been a drive-thru “Thank You” barbeque, but this year it was hosted in person.

READ: 14 local breweries to participate in Spokane ‘Ales for ALS’ event

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

N. Spokane shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are looking for the shooter who sent one man to the hospital. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on N. Howard Street and W. Francis Ave around 1:15 Friday morning. Callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing a man, armed with a firearm, walk to his car. Deputies located a handgun, blood and...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Home Depot fire likely caused millions in damage and losses

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the overnight fire at Home Depot likely caused millions of dollars in damage and lost assets. A firefighter was also injured fighting the flames who is being evaluated. Schaeffer said the store’s overhead sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
FireEngineering.com

Spontaneous Combustion Eyed in WA House Fire

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 17—A garage fire extended into a Spokane Valley home early Tuesday morning, displacing five residents. The Spokane Valley Fire Department was called to the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 11500 block of East Frederick Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Fire news release.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barbeque#Multicare#Spokane Valley Fire#Ems
KREM2

Spokane Fire Department rescues two rafters from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire conducted a rescue for two rafters after their boat overturned in the Spokane River. According to the Spokane Fire Department, both people have been pulled from the water and are safe. Fire officials are investigating why they were in the water. Firefighters speculate the two people may have been doing work on the river.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake farmer announces run for Grant County sheriff

MOSES LAKE - At 6'5" weighing 350 pounds, 38-year-old James Baker's hulking stature would serve him well in an arena that requires strength and brawn, but his passionate, personable demeanor and zeal for his community could qualify him for candidacy in the political ring. That's why Baker filed for candidacy in hopes of becoming Grant County's next sheriff.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler drowns in pool near Endicott

ENDICOTT, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool near Endicott Tuesday evening. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler had been playing outside with her siblings when she went missing. After about 15 minutes, she was discovered unresponsive in an older, unused concrete swimming pool. The child was found in less than two feet of residual standing...
ENDICOTT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

When is the Inland Northwest going to warm up?

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you feel like it hasn’t warmed up much during the month of May, you’d be right. Spokane is on pace to have the coldest month of May since the early 2010s and is close to assuring a spot in the top 10 for coldest Mays on record. Remember, April was the 9th coldest on record. Spring as...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Spokane Valley man

Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a Spokane Valley man who hasn’t been since since May 17. The alert says that Roy Robertson and his wife got into an argument, and he left in his truck to get diesel gas on the 17th, but hasn’t come home. Robertson has dementia and, according to the alert, has never left home this long.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy