Presidential Election

Fetterman undergoes procedure to implant pacemaker

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Hours before the polls were set to close, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.

Fetterman, who had a lead in the polls going into the final hours of election night, was up against fellow Democrats Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

According to a post on Twitter, Fetterman he was resting after the roughly two-hour procedure.

As the polls close, election results will tell whether or not the health issue affected his chances.

Results will be posted here as they begin to come in.

ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

