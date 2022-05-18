ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Grand Canal painting fetches $56.6M, a record for Monet Venice work

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUZif_0fhaGvxs00

May 17 (UPI) -- A Claude Monet painting of the Grand Canal in Italy sold at auction Tuesday for $56.6 million, the highest one of his Venice paintings has fetched, Sotheby's in New York announced.

The 1908 painting, Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute, sold as part of the auction house's Modern evening auction.

The painting is one of six artworks Monet completed of the Grand Canal and the Santa Maria della Salute, a Roman Catholic church near the waterway. All six are from nearly the exact same view and differ only in color palette depending on the time of day.

One is held by the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, another by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the rest are in private hands. The identity of the buyer in Tuesday's auction has yet to be revealed.

Monet spent several weeks in Venice with his wife, Alice Hoschedé Monet, in the fall of 1908.

He completed dozens of artworks, often painting the same scenes at varying times of day, exploring how the city's waterways combined with the changing sunlight to alter the views' colors. This was a common approach to art throughout Monet's career as seen in his haystacks, cypress trees and water lilies series.

"The work stands as one of the finest paintings ever created by the artist, and the pinnacle of the series produced during the artist's Venetian sojourn," a release from Sotheby's said.

"Channeling the magic of the city on canvas, Le Grand Canal showcases a breath-taking view pure brushstrokes of color and light. As Monet continues to be recognized as one of the key progenitors of abstract art that would develop in the mid-20th century, Le Grand Canal is a pivotal work that bridges the artist's ground-breaking Impressionist innovations and their continued evolution into a more freeform abstract approach."

Other notable sales at Tuesday's auction include Paul Cézanne's Clairière (The Glade) for $42 million, Pablo Picasso's Mousquetaire à la pipe, buste (Musketeer with a pipe, bust) for $8.5 million, Willem De Kooning's Leaves in Weehawken for $10 million and Henri Matisse's Fleurs ou Fleurs devant un portrait (Flowers or Flowers in front of a portrait) for $15.3 million.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Marble Hill: Henrietta Howard's London villa to reopen

A villa described as "a forgotten gem of Georgian England" is to reopen following an £8m restoration project. Marble Hill, in Twickenham, south-west London, was owned by royal mistress Henrietta Howard and is a rare surviving example of a house which was built for a woman in Georgian England.
U.K.
The Independent

Diana’s sparkling Spencer Tiara on show for Jubilee jewels display

The famous Spencer Tiara, worn by Diana, Princess of Wales on her wedding day, is to go on display as part of the UK’s largest exhibition of tiaras in 20 years.Some 50 glittering treasures of aristocratic and royal provenance, many seen for the first time in public in decades, will be on view as part of Sotheby’s’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations.Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has loaned the priceless family heirloom to the auction house – the first time the piece will have been exhibited in London since the 1960s.Lady Diana Spencer wore the elaborate garland tiara – which has a central...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
BBC

Cafe and museum plan for old Isle of Wight underground train

Two former London Underground train carriages that ran on the Isle of Wight could become a cafe and museum. The carriages, originally built in 1938, were replaced by refurbished London Underground trains earlier this year, as part of a £26m upgrade of the Island Line services. Retailer Holliers Park...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Today is Saturday, May 21, the 141st day of 2022 with 224 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Mercury. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471; King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527; English poet/satirist Alexander Pope in 1688; paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799; French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844; French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851; architect Marcel Breuer in 1902; composer/barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904; singer Dennis Day in 1916; actor Raymond Burr in 1917; Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923; actor Peggy Cass in 1924; former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 81); singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 81); former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 71); convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960; actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 70); former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 63); actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 56); rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972; TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 49); singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 42); British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 28); actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 15).
SCIENCE
Travel + Leisure

The Queen's Personal Jewelry Collection Is Going on Display in the UK — Here's Where You Can See It

As Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration is well underway, a recently announced festivity will give an inside look to the monarch's historic ensembles and jewels. In a sparkly celebration, the queen is loaning several items from her personal jewelry collection to put on display this summer at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Royal Trust announced earlier this month. The display collection, which visitors can view on tours of the residences, includes a number of brooches, and significant items like the queen's coronation dress, Robe of Estate, and her prized Diamond Diadem.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Queen’s most ‘breathtaking’ dresses to be displayed at Madame Tussauds for platinum jubilee

Seven of the Queen's most famous dresses will go on display at Madame Tussauds London ahead of June's platinum jubilee weekend. The Baker Street tourist attraction has delved into its archive to pull out some of the most “breathtaking” gowns from the 24 wax figures created during the monarch’s 70-year reign. Madame Tussauds have revealed that the designs selected for the Royal Dress Collection will cover the Queen's coronation in 1953 all the way up to the colourful designs she is well-known for today. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Monet
Person
Paul Cézanne
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Claude Monet
tatler.com

Her Majesty is thrilled by rare horse gift from the President of Azerbaijan

After a quiet few months, in which Her Majesty has withdrawn from several high-profile events, the Queen has been unusually busy in recent days. From attending A Gallop Through History, the first official Jubilee celebration at Windsor, to viewing the completed Elizabeth Line at Paddington station, the monarch has been committed to attending events commemorating her 70 years on the throne. In her latest appearance, Her Majesty looked thrilled as she was presented with a rare horse as a gift from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at Windsor Castle.
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
359K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy