ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

This Woman Shared Her Awful Experience Getting Body Shamed And Judged At A Yoga Studio And Thousands Of People Are Sharing Similar Experiences

By Krista Torres
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsBGE_0fhaGBno00

Meet Tiffany Crociani . She is highly advanced in yoga and recently caught the attention of over 7 million people after she shared a frustration she often experiences when attending yoga studios...

Instagram: @tiffanycroww

Tiffany shared the experience on TikTok , where she role-plays exactly what happened. She goes to a new yoga studio and checks in to a class for the first time. The front desk receptionist then asks her if she realizes it is a "more advanced class." Tiffany lets her know that is exactly why she wants to take the class — she is a yoga instructor and has been practicing for over 17 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOCBu_0fhaGBno00
@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

The receptionist replies, saying, "We just don't see very many people with a larger body like yours so just keep in mind that if you think it's too hard, you can always rest in child's pose." The receptionist continues trying to persuade Tiffany not to take the class, telling her that she is just making sure they have the "right fit" for the class. The woman eventually checks Tiffany in (after hounding her about taking the easier class) but makes her check with the teacher beforehand to make sure the class won't be too difficult for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363Ccx_0fhaGBno00

You can watch the full video here.

@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

If this isn't all of us right now...

BET

Tiffany went on to make a part two and three of her video, sharing what happened next. Tiffany talks to the yoga instructor, who explains that her body is bigger than people who normally take the class, and that's why the receptionist was concerned. And the instructor goes on to say, "Yeah, she is correct. You do have a body that is larger than what we normally see, and this class is more of higher intensity. Did she tell you about child's pose?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmilw_0fhaGBno00

FYI, child's pose is a basic, gentle yoga position that allows you to "take a break" and stretch, so to speak.

@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

Then the instructor has the audacity to say, "Just because you've been practicing for 17 years doesn't mean you've practiced every single day for 17 years." Tiffany then expresses her frustrations, nicely reassuring the instructor (AGAIN) that she IS capable of taking the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NCLQ_0fhaGBno00
@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

"I feel like I am in the right class, and it's really frustrating when a larger person comes into a yoga studio and they're met with all of this red tape. Like, your body is too big; we're concerned for you. I know my body better than anybody else, so it's kind of a weird statement for you to assume that I can't do a yoga practice because of the shape of my body," she says in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmevF_0fhaGBno00

You can watch the full part two video here.

@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

The instructor then says they should "start over" and acts like she is happy Tiffany is taking the class. Tiffany stays and, in a follow-up video , explains how the class went. When she was in Savasana — the final resting post where you're supposed to get rid of distractions — the instructor literally DISTRACTS her to ask how she liked the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5SPi_0fhaGBno00

After the class, the instructor then brings Tiffany to the side to tell her how impressed she was at her skills and praise her for how great she did. After telling the instructor she likely won't be back, Tiffany suggests that in the future they not comment or judge people's yoga abilities based on their body.

You can watch the full part three video here.

@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

A lot of people in the comments admitted they are scared to even try yoga classes because they are scared to be judged by their bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ukzi_0fhaGBno00
@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

And even teachers admit they can't fit into clothes their own yoga studios sell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437S1O_0fhaGBno00
@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

Basically, everyone agreed that the body discrimination at yoga studios needs to stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AExIT_0fhaGBno00
@tiffanycroww / tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to Tiffany, who has a 200-hour teaching certificate and is certified to teach vinyasa, restorative, trauma release, prenatal, and accessible yoga.

instagram.com / @tiffanycroww

Tiffany said she tried out this new yoga studio while she was on vacation. "I wasn't nervous. The class was just OK...typical power vinyasa flow with a teacher stopping to show how 'advanced you could go' — very show off-y."

Instagram: @tiffanycroww

Tiffany said size discrimination happens all the time at yoga studios. "I just want people to know that people of all sizes are capable," she concluded.

Instagram: @tiffanycroww

You can follow Tiffany on TikTok , YouTube , Facebook , Spotify , and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Tiktok#Tiffanycroww
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy