Nebraska State

Tuesday evening severe weather update for southeastern Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for...

nptelegraph.com

News Channel Nebraska

Weather service expects hard freeze Friday night, snow still possible

SIDNEY - While the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne has lowered snow expectations across the Sidney area Friday night, one thing is for certain: it's going to be a cold start to the weekend. The weather service placed the Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado in freeze warnings...
SIDNEY, NE
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple Nebraska counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. 236 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY,. FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, PAWNEE CITY, SEWARD,. STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Lightning strikes church in Blair as storms move across Nebraska

Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska. The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, but photos on the church's Facebook page showed water damage to the chapel's ceiling tiles and pews covered in plastic.
BLAIR, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Flash flooding hits northeast Nebraska midday Tuesday

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Morning and afternoon thunderstorms left their mark on northeast Nebraska on Tuesday. Flash flooding was reported in Wayne and Winside early Tuesday afternoon, with flash flood warnings eventually expiring at 2:45 p.m. CT. Just before noon, trained weather spotters reported significant runoff out of fields and ditches...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle key to Herbster's biggest wins

NEBRASKA CITY – Counties that favored governor candidate Charles Herbster by the highest percentage in this year’s primary election, also favored Donald Trump for president in 2020 by margins as high as 97 percent. Herbster won 30 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, but lost the Republican nomination to Jim...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterways Across Nebraska Receiving Improvements

The Gracie Creek Pond in Loup County will be closed temporarily to fishing and public access as work on its rehabilitation will begin with equipment mobilization May 23. Frenchman Lake #1 is also receiving a "shot in the arm". Windy condition fishing tips and more, watch video for complete story:
LOUP COUNTY, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions. An Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a drought and now we’re pretty saturated. A lot of the fields are pretty muddy underneath and I about got stuck in a field. We’re a flatlander so you have to watch where you tread and try not to work the ground too much and open it up so it doesn’t have any bottom to it.”
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Rick’s Picks, May 18

Saturday is free fishing and park entry day in Nebraska for 2022. Enjoy a day of fishing and check out some of the state park facilities we have in the region. Free fishing and park entry day is an annual event designed to allow anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. All fishing regulations must be observed and any costs associated with overnight camping, lodging or any other user fees will still apply at state park areas.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Wildfire continues to burn in Nebraska National Forest

HALSEY, Neb. — The Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is temporarily closed thanks to a fire burning there. "The closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety," said Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in a Facebook post just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
HALSEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Nebraska Game and Parks offering pair of free opportunities

Free fishing and park entry day in Nebraska is this Saturday. Get outside and explore a state park or go fishing with family and friends at a state recreation area without purchasing a park entry permit or fishing permit for the day. Free fishing and park entry day, held annually...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Proposed southeast Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
doniphanherald.com

Dry Nebraska winter creates bald spots in turf, damages evergreens

OMAHA — Nebraska Extension turf expert John Fech has been deluged with calls this spring about dead spots in lawns. Some are the size of a baseball or a softball, with thinning and yellow patches, and others are much larger. Some vary between dark- and light-green. The lack of...
NEBRASKA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Nebraska’sunemploymentratedropsbelow2%again|LocalBusinessNews

NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's lone astronaut returns home to head SAC Museum

For 167 days of his life, Clayton Anderson floated far above the Earth. But it’s his hometown of Ashland that Nebraska’s only astronaut has always gravitated toward. Nearly a decade after his retirement from NASA, where he spent 30 years, including the last 15 as an astronaut, Anderson, 63, has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The museum sits near his hometown along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska unemployment rate drops below 2% again

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped below 2% in April. The state reported a preliminary rate for April of 1.9%, which it reports is the lowest ever. Rates of 1.7% originally reported in December and 1.7% reported in November were eventually revised upward. The 1.9% rate, which was down from 2% in...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska records $1 billion in monthly gross receipts for first time

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s April revenue receipts are out, and the results are record-smashing. The state’s gross receipts for last month were over $1 billion, at $1,185,536,454, and net receipts were at $939 million. At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

OVID, Colo. (AP) — Shortly after daybreak on the high plains of northeastern Colorado, Don Schneider tinkers with seed-dispensing gear on a mammoth corn planter. The day’s task: Carefully sowing hundreds of acres of seed between long rows of last year’s desiccated stalks to ensure the irrigation water he’s collected over the winter will last until harvest time.
COLORADO STATE

Community Policy