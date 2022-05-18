Tuesday evening severe weather update for southeastern Nebraska

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions. An Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a drought and now we’re pretty saturated. A lot of the fields are pretty muddy underneath and I about got stuck in a field. We’re a flatlander so you have to watch where you tread and try not to work the ground too much and open it up so it doesn’t have any bottom to it.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO