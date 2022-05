By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced it will prosecute 11 people accused of stealing at least 130 vehicles including camping trailers as well as firearms. The group was part of an organized crime ring. Authorities are still looking for one outstanding suspect – Esequiel Gomez, 33. The group victimized across the Denver-metro area, prosecutors say, amounting to $3 million in stolen property between Feb. 4 and May 11. The district attorney’s office says they used the money to buy methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The defendants allegedly used electronic key programmers to bypass key fobs for new and luxury...

