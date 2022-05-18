ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

Labor shortage in deep East Texas: Workforce Solutions looking to fill job positions

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMdjg_0fhaEu9Z00

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A labor shortage has been crippling the economy and here in East Texas, businesses in smaller towns said they have been having a tougher time finding the right workers.

“Rural, Set, Go Boost!” is a collaborative effort that identifies workforce issues by the county to help with a labor shortage. One of their forums was held Tuesday at the Henderson Civic Center.

Job fair highlights opportunities in East Texas, some employers say applicants not showing for interviews

“With the rising gas prices, some of my employees had to quit just to find closer jobs,” said Curriculum Director at Excel Preschool, Caitlin Prior.

In the post-COVID era, labor shortages have become a serious issue nationwide. Workforce Solutions of East Texas is helping local businesses find workers to fill critical positions. This organization provides access to training and assistance from staff to help the East Texas job force grow. The problem is the number of unfilled jobs greatly surpasses the number of people without employment.

Director and Senior Research Analyst at UT Tyler, Dr. Manuel Reyes said that according to recent numbers as of April, there are 3.5 million more job openings than unemployed people.

“This is unbelievable because this means you would be able to have 1.5 jobs for every unemployed person,” said Reyes.

Reyes shared that today’s youth are not actively seeking on-location jobs. Social media positions have been on the rise as remote positions became more popular during the pandemic.

“They are not willing to go out and physically work hard as a waiter or waitress, or even find a job at the retail store,” said Reyes.

Kilgore nursing students graduate with jobs lined up despite pandemic-related challenges

According to the Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research, many job openings in the oil and gas field, manufacturing, and transportation are paying above the average annual wage in Rusk County.

“There are hundreds of job positions in all of our rural areas. Some of the things that we are trying to do is we partner with our communities for recruitment events as well as working in the schools for the youth opportunities,” said Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions of East Texas, Kim Stacy.

“We will actually see if you qualify to go to school and so that is something we can help as Workforce Solutions East Texas,” said Stacy. As they work on getting East Texans back to work.

Workforce Solutions of East Texas offers benefits like childcare assistance and paid job seeker training for those needing it. For more information, go to www.easttexasworkforce.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLTV

Amidst rising building supply costs, Longview store sees increase in business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the costs of building materials rising, one East Texas store is seeing an increase in business. Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Longview is seeing more people working on home projects. Much of their merchandise is below retail price. Development Director Kathy Rae said right now, the store is seeing about 500 customers come in a week.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tri-County Meals on Wheels struggles after decrease in funding

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — East Texas nonprofits are struggling to stay afloat in today’s sluggish economy. The Tri-County Meals on Wheels in Palestine previously received $2,000-$3,000 per month in donations, now they only get about $1,000 per month. The organization serves Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties. The community fears the program is going to close […]
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Hundreds show up to GAP hiring event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The GAP Distribution Center in Longview came one step closer to opening for business by holding a job fair in Longview, and hundreds showed up to apply. The line was surprisingly long at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, but most, like Brent Thompson and...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Henderson, TX
Business
City
Henderson, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans considering staycations amid rising inflation costs

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The summer travel season is upon us and people at I-20 Dukes Travel Plaza of Canton said they are questioning what they should do this summer. “We have a staycation every summer,” said Deb Meeks, a Longview resident. Staycations have become more popular amid crippling inflation. With families deciding to stay […]
CANTON, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

What the Recessive Economy Means for Hopkins County Real Estate Market

High demand but low inventory. The demand remains high for home buyers in Hopkins County. But the inventory (homes on the market) continues to be very low. Because of that low inventory, many sellers have decided to stay put from the simple fact that they can’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Fewer still, some sellers have decided the low inventory will give them a better return for their home’s value since the high demand versus low inventory has increased the price of their property. But the good news for buyers is that we have seen prices stabilize and maintain, most recently. According to Next Advisor, “While housing prices aren’t expected to drop this year, the increasing rate of prices should slow down.”
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tatum ISD employees to receive salary increase

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD employees will be receiving a salary increase for the 2022-23 school year. Teachers, librarians and nurses will receive a step raise plus a $5,000 increase in salary. Non-exempt and hourly employees will receive an hourly increase of $1. All full time employees meeting certain eligibility requirements will receive a […]
TATUM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Excel Preschool#Ut Tyler
KETK / FOX51 News

Power restored to Rusk County residents

UPDATE 7:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to the areas of Rusk County that were affected on Thursday afternoon. _______________________ UPDATE 5:02 p.m. — Power is expected to be restored in one to one and a half hours. Rusk County Electric Cooperative said that broken material on a pole needs repair, and AEP/SWEPCO has […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency loans offered to farmers for storm losses

Editor’s Note: The USDA sent a release that originally stated that Anderson County farmers were eligible for drought relief. They corrected that statement to read that it is for damage from the severe weather in March and April. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emergency loans from the United States Department of Agriculture are now being offered […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bobcat was sighted inside the city of Tyler recently, and animal experts are reminding people to use caution in order to protect themselves and their pets. Nicholas Pet Haven posted about the bobcat sighting off South Broadway Avenue. They reminded people that these wild animals...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CITY OFFICIAL: New Chuy's Tex-Mex coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2022 regarding the origin of Cinco de Mayo. If you live in Longview, soon you won't have to drive to Tyler to get a taste of Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant. According to Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III, Chuy's...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey

School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question. Should the state fund a parent's decision to send their child to any school, including private school? The debate over school choice vouchers is still in its early stages. Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy