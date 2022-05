INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Romain Grosjean flirted four times with the wall Thursday while preparing for his Indianapolis 500 debut. The Frenchman didn’t crash — his high drift with 15 minutes remaining in practice came oh-so-close to kissing the outside wall of Indianapolis Motor Speedway — but he seemed unbothered. He had the same attitude nearly eight hours earlier when he again dismissed Graham Rahal’s recent criticism and suggestion that Grosjean’s aggressive driving is not winning him many friends in the paddock.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO