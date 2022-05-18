ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Brandaun Dean, Democratic, US Senate

By Marie Leech
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 3 days ago

Political experience: Elected mayor of Brighton in 2016 but election was overturned in 2017 when the absentee ballots were deemed unlawful. A Jefferson County judge ordered a new election but Dean didn’t pursue the runoff. Professional experience: Principle...

birminghamwatch.org

Comments / 0

Brad Tompkins, Republican, State House District 15

Professional experience: President and owner of Automation Solutions in Birmingham and the Fab Fruit in Hoover. Civic experience: Affiliated with the Bessemer Industrial Development Board. Education: Associate’s degree from Jefferson State Community College, 1993; bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, 1991. Main issues: “I am a conservative. I believe...
ALABAMA STATE
John W. Rogers Jr., Democrat, State House of Representatives, District 52

Political experience: Has held his House seat since 1982; ranking minority member of House Boards, Agencies and Commissions Committee; ranking minority member, Financial Service Committee; Jefferson County Legislative Committee. Professional experience: President, Rogers & Rogers Inc.; director of minority affairs, UAB; public relations counselor, UAB; administrator, UAB. Civic Experience: Member,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jim Zeigler, Republican, Secretary of State

Political experience: Zeigler has run unsuccessfully for president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, 1986; Alabama Board of Education, 1978; Alabama Supreme Court, 1982; State Treasurer, 1986; Court of Civil Appeals, 1996; and State Auditor, 2002; elected State Auditor, 2015-present. This year he withdrew from the governor’s race to run for Secretary of State.
ALABAMA STATE
#Us Senate#Democrats#Election#United States Senate#Democratic#States Senate Party#The Dream#Howard University
Pooja Chawla, Democrat, District Court Judge Place 10

Professional: Has served as special district judge and special master in the Bessemer Division. Named among Birmingham’s Top Women Attorneys every year since 2018; named among Birmingham’s Top Family Law Attorneys in 2022; named a Super Lawyers Mid-South Rising Star, 2017-19. Has served on multiple committees for the Alabama State, Birmingham and Bessemer bar associations, including health and wellness and pro bono committees. Member of the boards of Legal Scout, 2018; Legal Aid Society of Birmingham, 2016-present including vice president in 2018 and president in 2019; Birmingham Bar Association executive committee, 2021; member of the FBI Citizen’s Academy, 2011, and the alumni association for the Birmingham Chapter, including as board executive vice president, 2019 and secretary, 2013-2016. Guardian ad litem for Alabama courts, 2010-present.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fred Plump, Democrat, State House District 55

Political experience: Ran for District 7 House seat in 2006; Jefferson County Commission, 2008; District 57 House candidate, 2010. Professional experience: Property manager Jefferson County Conservator, 2008-2012; Sgt. 1st Class, U.S. Army, 1966-2007; Birmingham firefighter, 1974-2003. Civic experience: Founder and executive director of Pipe Davis Youth Baseball; president Magic City...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Malika Sanders-Fortier

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the state capitol as she’s on the democratic ticket, trying to secure a nomination for governor. “I’ve always been a leader in the community, always concerned about the issues of the...
ALABAMA STATE
Phyllis Oden-Jones, Democrat, State House District 55

Political experience: Fairfield City Council member. Professional experience: Birmingham Police Department for 30 years as officer, supervisor of patrol, supervisor of detectives. Civic experience: Fair Oaks Community, active member; Police Athletic Team, girls coordinator and coach; School Resource Officer, instructor of drug awareness resistance education; coach Birmingham Youth Games program;...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
LaTanya Millhouse, State House of Representatives, District 52

Political experience: Ran for Birmingham City Council, District 6, in 2019. Civic: experience: County chair organizer, Movement Labs, 2021-present; senior program manager, The Alpha Omega Group, 2003-present; first black president, Alabama Democratic Women. Professional experience: Small business program manager, Operation HOPE, 2013-2015; Homeless Prevention & Rapid Re-Housing case manager, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Rodney Huntley, Democrat, Senate District 20

Political experience: President, Maple Grove Neighborhood Association, 2000-02. Ran unsuccessfully in state House District 58 Democratic primaries in 2018 and 2017, for Birmingham School Board in 2013, state Senate in 2006 and Birmingham City Council in 1998. Professional experience: Retired from state Department of Corrections, warden, Childersburg Community Work Center/Work...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Stan Cooke, Republican, State Auditor

Political experience: Unsuccessful races for state auditor in 2018 and lieutenant governor in 2014. Professional experience: Pastor of Kimberly Church of God; founder of Abraham’s Promise, a Christian mission organization. Education: Lee University, bachelor’s degree; UAB, Ph.D. Main issues: Low taxes and government accountability. Top contributors: System4 Inc.,...
KIMBERLY, AL
Birmingham, AL
