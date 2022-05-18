ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Marching Band will be treated to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screening

By Daniel Griffin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a halftime performance drew the attention of actor Tom Cruise , he promised the Ohio State University Marching Band a special screening of the new “ Top Gun: Maverick ” movie.

This Friday, Cruise is set to deliver on that promise.

On May 20, members of the band will be able to see the film one week before it opens nationwide.

Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. gives homeless Columbus man his dream day

The halftime performance , a tribute to the original 1986 “ Top Gun ,” happened during the Buckeyes’ Nov. 13 game against Purdue.

Cruise delivered a message to the band in December as it was preparing to travel to the Rose Bowl.

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance – thank you!” Cruise wrote in a letter. “I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this Spring.”

The band also received t-shirts for all members, and the studio will be providing other promotional items for the screening, according to Ohio State University.

All 2021 members of the band are invited to the screening, with more than 200 students and staff expected to be in attendance.

It is not known what part Cruise, if any, will play in the May 20 screening.

