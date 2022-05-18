Janesville students get up-close look at helicopter to learn about aviation careers

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Aerospace engineering students at Janesville Craig High School got a chance to get an up-close look at a helicopter on Tuesday.

The helicopter made a grand entrance at the school Tuesday morning. Pilots then spoke with the students about the aircraft and their careers.

“There is a huge demand for pilots, a huge demand for mechanics out there, and everything we can expose them to to ignite the interest a little it and ask the questions could start them off on a career towards it, which would be awesome for everybody,” pilot Chris Anderson said.

The helicopter was from Progressive Air, which is based at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.