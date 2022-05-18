ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville students get up-close look at helicopter to learn about aviation careers

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Aerospace engineering students at Janesville Craig High School got a chance to get an up-close look at a helicopter on Tuesday.

The helicopter made a grand entrance at the school Tuesday morning. Pilots then spoke with the students about the aircraft and their careers.

“There is a huge demand for pilots, a huge demand for mechanics out there, and everything we can expose them to to ignite the interest a little it and ask the questions could start them off on a career towards it, which would be awesome for everybody,” pilot Chris Anderson said.

The helicopter was from Progressive Air, which is based at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

#Aerospace Engineering#Progressive Air#Channel 3000
