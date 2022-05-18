ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Red Willow County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dundy County. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 05:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

