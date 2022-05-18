Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dundy County. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO