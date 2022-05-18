ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hitchcock FROST ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY MORNING IS CANCELLED Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30`s and lower 40`s for the remainder of the morning so the frost advisory has been canceled. FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hitchcock County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Red Willow County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dundy County. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy