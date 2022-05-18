Cranston native Rivera enjoying success with Revs
FOXBORO (WPRI) – Cranston native Damien Rivera is enjoying a lot of early success in his first year as a professional with the New England Revolution. He became just the third player in league history to score his first career goal in the first minute of his first start.
