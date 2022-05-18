ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston native Rivera enjoying success with Revs

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

FOXBORO (WPRI) – Cranston native Damien Rivera is enjoying a lot of early success in his first year as a professional with the New England Revolution. He became just the third player in league history to score his first career goal in the first minute of his first start.

WPRI 12 News

Petosa leads Bryant to walk-off win over Wagner

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Carmine Petosa homered and hit a walk-off double to lead Bryant over Wagner, 9-8 on Thursday afternoon. The Seahawks scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead by one, before the Bulldogs plated two in the bottom of the ninth to win.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

