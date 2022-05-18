ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb squad responds to suspicious object near Eugene Library downtown

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say an electronic device thrown in the trash triggered a bomb squad investigation. Police said the object was reported as suspicious around 4:10 Thursday afternoon. The...

