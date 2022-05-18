Bomb squad responds to suspicious object near Eugene Library downtown

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO