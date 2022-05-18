ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Chair Workout Warrior

waukegantownship.com
 3 days ago

On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Chair Workout Warrior focuses...

Functional Fitness

On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Functional Fitness focuses on lower body strength, It helps with everyday movements such as bending down, squatting, reaching and lifting. Legs and shoulders are the primary focus of training. Participants should have weights, a resistance band, and should bring their own water.
Cardio Circuit Training

On Zoom and Live at the PAJ Center. Cardio Circuit Training is a quick paced aerobic and resistance training class. Circuits consist of 3-6 exercises performed vertical style. At lease 3 circuits will be done each class. Participants should have weights, a resistance band, and should bring their own water.
