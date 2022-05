MADISON, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officials say a 19-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound over the weekend was killed when another man accidentally shot him with an AR-15. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot injury. When deputies arrived, they found six people inside the home, one of whom had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO