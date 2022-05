SPARTA, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down southeast of Sparta Thursday night. The tornado was on the ground for roughly one minute and had a path of just over a quarter-mile. It packed winds of 85 miles per hour, putting it at the high end of the EF-0 category on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The scale, which classifies tornadoes by estimated wind speeds, runs from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 being the strongest.

SPARTA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO