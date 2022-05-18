ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver PD: Man emerges from bushes, ‘loosely’ grabs student

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a reported child luring incident at a middle school in Vancouver, authorities said.

On Tuesday morning, VPD said it responded to Covington Middle School where a 13-year-old girl reported that she was walking to school earlier that morning in the area of Northeast 49 th Street and Northeast 112 th Avenue. She told police she was approached by an unknown male who emerged from some bushes, attempted to engage in conversation and “loosely” grabbed her to get her into the bushes with him.

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

Police say she was able to break away from him and continued to walk away. According to authorities, the male – who is described as Hispanic – was last seen in the area of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast Gher Road.

The suspect is also described as 20 to 30 years of age, short ‘buzz’ cut black hair and thin build.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity or location of the suspect, is asked to call Vancouver Police Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

