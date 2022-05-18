ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Bill aims to rename Provo Veterans Center after ‘Candy Bomber’

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULuy7_0fhaAA8L00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to rename the Provo Veterans Center after famed “Candy Bomber” Gail S. Halvorsen.

A lifelong Utahn, Halvorsen was a U.S. Air Force pilot who served during World War II in Berlin.

World War II-era mortar removed from Cottonwood Heights home

Halvorsen became a U.S. Army Air Force pilot as a 22-year-old in 1942, and a few years into his service, undertook a mission under his own initiative that earned him international favor and gave him a nickname that would stick for the rest of his life.

During a time when over two million German citizens were cut off from food supplies, Halvorsen began dropping parachutes filled with candy from his plane, raising the spirits of war-torn children in the area.

He named his candy-dropping venture “Operation Vittles” and inspired a movement from other American pilots to follow suit. It’s estimated Halvorsen and company dropped over 250,000 parachutes, totaling around 23 tons of candy to the children of Berlin.

Halvorsen passed away on February 16, 2022, at the age of 101.

Utah Representative John Curtis introduced the bill in the House of Representatives while Senator Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate.

“Most Utahns are familiar with the story of ‘The Candy Bomber’. Gail Halvorsen symbolizes what is good about Utahns and what is good about our men and women in uniform,” said Rep. Curtis. “We were all saddened by the news of his passing in February and this bill is a simple way to honor his legacy in Utah. I am pleased it is now on its way to the President’s desk to become law.”

Wirth Watching: Remembering The Heroes of World War II

“Col. Gail Halvorsen represents the best of Utah and the best values of the Armed Forces,” said Senator Lee. “In times of darkness and despair, Gail Halvorsen brought light and kindness, and his work and legacy continues to this day. It is an honor to sponsor this bill and to rename the Provo Vet Center after a great Utahn.”

After the bill goes into effect, the Provo Veterans Center will be renamed to “Col. Gail 24 S. Halvorsen ‘Candy Bomber’ Veterans Center.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Hillcrest High School students walk in support of abortion access in Utah

Midvale, Utah (ABC4) – On Thursday, stsudents at Hillcrest High School in Midvale walked out of class in support of abortion access in Utah. Dozens of students walked out holding signs, chanting, and made speeches about abortion rights. The walkout was in response to a leaked draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

‘Spirit of Freedom’ arrives to honor Candy Bomber

UTAH (ABC4) – Wednesday, the “Candy Bomber” plane arrived in Utah in celebration of the life of Berlin Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Halvorsen, who died earlier this year at the age of 101. A C-54, just like the one Halvorsen used, was flown in from the Canyonlands through the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon with […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

First case of avian flu discovered in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The first case of the avian flu has been discovered in Salt Lake County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Utah to five. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) says so far, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) totals one in Utah County, three […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

WWII veteran who served in one of the bloodiest wars honored

OREM (ABC4) – Petty officer Jack Clark, who is now 99 years old, heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor over his car radio, and that’s when he knew he wanted to serve his country. And within months he joined the navy with his friend tom, and his 17-year-old brother Max.  After basic training Jack […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Utah experts speak in COVID-19 Community Update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases continue to ride throughout Utah and the rest of the nation, concern is peaking among healthcare professionals, Today, two of the states leading infectious disease experts, Dr. Brandon Webb from Intermountain Healthcare and Dr. Andrew Pavia from University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital spoke […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Provo Veterans Center#U S Air Force#U S Army Air Force#German#American#Senate#Utahns
ABC4

Gov. Cox declares Nathan Chen Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah governor Spencer Cox is declaring May 18 as “Nathan Chen Day.” The Salt Lake native and gold medalist is one of Utah’s Olympic ambassadors, and he’s also a three-time figure skating world champion. The governor and other state leaders are recognizing him for his Olympic accomplishments. Chen is currently […]
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Lee Leads Republican Challengers Ahead Of June Primary

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Senator Mike Lee is enjoying a comfortable lead over two Republican challengers ahead of next month’s GOP Senate primary. A new Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows that Lee has the support of 49-percent of those who plan to vote in the GOP primary. Becky Edwards received support from 19-percent of those polled, with Ally Isom in third with six-percent. More than a quarter of the voters in the poll said they haven’t decided who they will vote for in the June 28th primary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah first responders awarded for heroism

UTAH (ABC4) – First responders were honored on Wednesday at the Office of Medical Services and Preparedness EMS Awards Ceremony.  The people in attendance gave standing ovations to the first responders being praised for the hours they’ve put towards their community. They’ve responded to some of Utah’s most difficult moments, including the tragic mass casualty […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Herriman moms banding together to help fight baby formula shortage

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahns are struggling with the ongoing shortage of baby formula. Many tell ABC4 they are relying on the community to help them get through this. There are so many mommy support groups out there where individuals are really stepping up. For example, the Herriman Happenings Facebook page has moms […]
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Huntsville’s closed monastery; an Ogden landmark steeped in faith

As the monk population declined, residents and landowners established the Ogden Valley Land Trust in 1998 in an effort to preserve of the land and rural lifestyles in the area. Although the Catholic monastery officially closed its doors in 2017, Huntsville resident Bill White purchased the land in 2016. The...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City once again ranks among the best U.S. cities to live in

Salt Lake City has once again been ranked among the “Best Cities to Live in the U.S.”. For the second year in a row in the exact same spot, Salt Lake City was ranked No. 23 in a brand new 2022-23 U.S. News ranking regarding the best cities to live in across the country. The ranking in question analyzed 150 different cities across the country using data from different sources such as the FBI, U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Census Bureau.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy