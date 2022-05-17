Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Wausau man in connection with a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking home from work in Weston. The May 15 incident was captured on security camera footage from a business on Schofield Avenue. The alleged victim told police she was leaving her shift from a nearby restaurant and walking home when she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her buttocks and kissed her on the lips.

19 HOURS AGO