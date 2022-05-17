ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

By Rayos Syndication User
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attack happened on Aug. 23, 2019, in the city...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

55-year-old Wausau man accused of assaulting teen girl

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Wausau man in connection with a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking home from work in Weston. The May 15 incident was captured on security camera footage from a business on Schofield Avenue. The alleged victim told police she was leaving her shift from a nearby restaurant and walking home when she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her buttocks and kissed her on the lips.
nbc15.com

New Lisbon man arrested after shooting at person in Juneau County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he shot at a person at a Juneau residence earlier in the day. The Juneau County Communications Center was notified about the incident by the victim at approximately 1:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Waupun, WI
Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waupun, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Arrested After a Fistfight with Her 12-Year-Old Sister

A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she got into a fistfight with her juvenile sister. According to police reports, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street Thursday morning after dispatch received a report of a physical altercation. A 12-year-old girl spoke with...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff looking for woman, want to question her about incident in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.
HOWARD, WI
wglr.com

Mount Horeb man accidentally killed by friend with AR-15, authorities say

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officials say a 19-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound over the weekend was killed when another man accidentally shot him with an AR-15. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot injury. When deputies arrived, they found six people inside the home, one of whom had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured

The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. COVID-19 memoir helps Fort Atkinson man find ‘closure’ in wife’s death. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As a new book highlights, each life lost during the pandemic is...
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Case against woman charged with killing dogs to move forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against a Green Bay woman charged with killing her dogs will move forward. Pamela S. McNeill appeared in court Tuesday and waived her preliminary hearing. The court scheduled an arraignment for June 20 at 3:30 p.m. The defense requested bond modification, but the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson child stabbed; Alejandro Delgado sought by police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing of child. The stabbing occurred at Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. In a...
JEFFERSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence in Racine near 12th and Center

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are on the scene of an incident, possibly a shooting near 12th and Center. Racine police are being assisted in this investigation by Racine County sheriff's deputies and the Burlington Police Department. FOX6 News spoke with Johanna Aleman, who lives in the neighborhood. Aleman was...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local PD warns residents of scam involving ‘coyote’

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the ‘coyote’ that has her children. According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was...
WAUTOMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy