Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Wausau man in connection with a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking home from work in Weston. The May 15 incident was captured on security camera footage from a business on Schofield Avenue. The alleged victim told police she was leaving her shift from a nearby restaurant and walking home when she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her buttocks and kissed her on the lips.
(WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan was found with over 80 grams of cocaine and $1,700+ in cash during a traffic stop in Columbia County. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 around 11 a.m., a traffic stop was done on Highway 33. The driver reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he shot at a person at a Juneau residence earlier in the day. The Juneau County Communications Center was notified about the incident by the victim at approximately 1:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
After a short foot chase over a fence and up a small hill, officials said the officer saw the man armed with a handgun. The officer then fired their gun and shot the man, who died at a local hospital. WTMJ-TV reports the shooting happened near the area of 11th...
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she got into a fistfight with her juvenile sister. According to police reports, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street Thursday morning after dispatch received a report of a physical altercation. A 12-year-old girl spoke with...
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Jefferson police say they’ve taken one person into custody and are searching for another suspected in a stabbing at a city park that happened late last week. In a Facebook post shared Thursday morning, officials with the Jefferson Police Department said they’ve been investigating the...
Police and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the man. The nearby Holy Rosary Grade School was put on soft lockdown, and “police were present on school grounds while details were gathered about the incident,” King said. Police eventually got in contact with the...
MADISON, Wis. — Jurors in Khari Sanford’s double-murder trial on Wednesday saw a video compilation of the vehicle Sanford may have been in on the night he’s accused of murdering his girlfriend’s parents. Prosecutors compiled the video from the city of Madison, UW-Madison police and a...
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officials say a 19-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound over the weekend was killed when another man accidentally shot him with an AR-15. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot injury. When deputies arrived, they found six people inside the home, one of whom had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. COVID-19 memoir helps Fort Atkinson man find ‘closure’ in wife’s death. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As a new book highlights, each life lost during the pandemic is...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against a Green Bay woman charged with killing her dogs will move forward. Pamela S. McNeill appeared in court Tuesday and waived her preliminary hearing. The court scheduled an arraignment for June 20 at 3:30 p.m. The defense requested bond modification, but the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing of child. The stabbing occurred at Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. In a...
(WLUK) -- A Portage County man has been been charged with filing false tax returns in Brown County. Elton James Schenk, 46, of Custer, faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or both, if convicted. According to the criminal complaint, Schenk filed fraudulent Wisconsin income tax...
FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials identified a man Wednesday who was killed in a fiery crash Monday near Footville. The Medical Examiner’s Department said Hans Schmidt, 33, of Monroe, died from injuries sustained in the crash. His death remains under investigation. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s...
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are on the scene of an incident, possibly a shooting near 12th and Center. Racine police are being assisted in this investigation by Racine County sheriff's deputies and the Burlington Police Department. FOX6 News spoke with Johanna Aleman, who lives in the neighborhood. Aleman was...
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the ‘coyote’ that has her children. According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was...
Comments / 0