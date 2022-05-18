ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Tractor-trailer burns to the ground on the WB I-40 in Barstow

By Victor Valley News Group
 3 days ago

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire left many motorists stuck on the westbound I-40 in Barstow for approximately 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. The truck fire was...

Big Rig Fire Creates Traffic Headache On Interstate 40 In Barstow

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An 18-wheeler big rig on fire created big delays for those on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and Barstow Fire Department were getting calls of a black big rig and a white trailer on fire just after 2pm, Tuesday on May 17, 2022. The big rig stopped on the right shoulder of the I-40 just before the Cape Glouster Avenue overpass.
BARSTOW, CA
