Hayden, ID

Friends of the Community Library Network to host annual book sale this weekend

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYDEN, ID. — The Friends of the Community Library Network is hosting its annual two-day book sale this weekend. From 3-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, people can sell their new or gently used books at a discounted price....

www.kxly.com

Fast Casual

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop adding Idaho location

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop debuts next week in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, at 305 W. Appleway Ave. "My wife (Aimee Angle) and I have a lot of friends and family in the area, and we are excited to raise our kids here," Franchisee Jameson Angle said in a company press release. "Food was something that had always bonded us as a family, and I'm excited to share something with the community that brings people together."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dozer Day this weekend in Post Falls

POST FALLS — The National Utility Contractors Association of Eastern Washington and North Idaho will host Dozer Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and again Sunday at Cabela's in Post Falls. Dozer Day is an annual, community event hosted by the excavation industry to give kids an...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Way Out West statuary farm: A roadside gem hidden in plain sight

It's hiding in plain sight right next to the lively I-90 between the Cheney and Medical Lake exits. It's a familiar, yet mysterious place. There are cows on boats, giant eagle statues, and a friendly alien waving hello. Yet, there's no giant sign displaying a business name letting drivers know...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

When is the Inland Northwest going to warm up?

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you feel like it hasn’t warmed up much during the month of May, you’d be right. Spokane is on pace to have the coldest month of May since the early 2010s and is close to assuring a spot in the top 10 for coldest Mays on record. Remember, April was the 9th coldest on record. Spring as...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Come get Lost in the 50s

SANDPOINT — Dig out your poodle skirt, grab your leather jacket and come get Lost in the '50s. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the homage to the music, spirit and fun of the era returns to Sandpoint streets Friday and Saturday. Organizer and founder Carolyn Gleason announced in March that the event would be back for its 35th anniversary and this week, the city of Sandpoint has issued the official event permit.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Boulder Creek Academy closing

BONNERS FERRY — The Boulder Creek Academy is closing after 29 years. Sitting on 119 acres at the base of the Cabinet Mountains, the academy is licensed by the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare as a children’s residential care/treatment facility. It currently has 34 students. “While...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘It’s 4 a.m. somewhere’: Premium vintage store opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new business is opening up in downtown Spokane with ties to streetwear, perseverance and Gonzaga basketball. 4AM is Spokane’s newest premium vintage store opening its doors at 1009 North Washington near the Spokane Arena, the Podium and Gonzaga’s campus; but that’s not the only tie to Gonzaga this specialty store has.
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane bridge closes Monday for $3.2M in repairs

(The Center Square) - The Don Kardong Bridge in Spokane closes Monday for several weeks of repairs and more than half of the $3.2 million bill for the project will be paid by American Rescue Plan funds. The bridge is part of the 39-mile Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gary Alan Michael

Gary Alan “Waa” Michael (63) lifelong resident of the St. Maries and Fernwood areas passed away on May 14, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. He was born to Alan and Myrna (Geier) Michael on July 19, 1958, in St. Maries, ID. Waa grew up in Emida where he was close to all of his cousins. They had many adventures and shenanigans which left all of their parents on their toes. The Michael family then moved to Fernwood where Waa started grade school. It was at the Upriver school where he met his 3 lifelong friends Harv, Wade, and Sims. He then attended and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1976. During his high school years, he worked for Butch and Toad Isaacson at the Fernwood Merc. Following high school, Waa went to work for Bud McCall at Emerald Creek Garnet. In 1977 he went to work for Jack A. Buell Trucking as a truck driver and then as a truck dispatcher. He was blessed with 2 children, Amy Jean in 1978 and Brent Alan in 1985. On December 12, 1992, he married Lee Ann Titus in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in both St. Maries and Fernwood. After 36 years with Buell’s, he retired in May of 2013 because of declining health. Waa and Lee Ann enjoyed camping with their family. They would take weeklong camping trips with Mule and Myrna and spent time camping at Elk Creek near Calder with Rusty and Amy. They also enjoyed the Charlie Creek and Grandad areas. An avid outdoorsman, Waa also enjoyed hunting and fishing along with watching westerns and hanging out with his dogs. Waa is survived by his wife Lee Ann at their home in St. Maries; daughter Amy and Rusty Telford of St. Maries, ID; sister Lori and Steve Glidden of St. Maries, ID; his 2 granddaughters Jayd and Ruby Telford; Zack, Caren, Gavin, Truman, and Lydia Millikin all of Fernwood, ID; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and 1 nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Brent Michael. A Memorial Service will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.
FERNWOOD, ID
KXLY

Shelly Lea Ausmus

Shelly Lea Ausmus (49) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on May 12, 2022. She was born to James and Patricia Sweet on August 1, 1972, in Orofino, ID. Shelly grew up in Tekoa, WA and graduated from Tekoa High School with the class of 1990. Following high school, Shelly attended Spokane Falls Community College where she obtained a degree in Health Unit Coordination. She then went on to Lewis and Clark State College to further her education, and she began taking care of her father. Shelly earned her BA in Psychology with a minor in Chemical Dependency Counseling. Through satellite classes at LCSC, she attended Boise State University where she earned her MA in Social Work. After she obtained this degree, she went to work at the prison in Orofino where she taught inmates how to transition back into society and stay sober. She was such a shining star in school that her Instructor Robert Haynes wrote her a recommendation for this job that helped her obtain it. Robert was the one who wrote a book and founded the program at the Orofino prison. This was not just a career to Shelly, but a passion to help people. In 1993 Shelly met Hank Ausmus in Tekoa. Later in her life she started dating him, and they married on July 7, 2007, in Emida, ID. The couple made their home in Emida, and along with working full-time, Shelly helped take care of her father and raise her sister. Shelly fell ill 5 years after working at the prison and was no longer able to work. She found herself at home and became creative making jewelry and adventured into the journey of a Beekeeper. Hank and Shelly established Henry’s Sweet Mountain Honey, with Shelly as the primary caretaker of the bees. This was a newfound passion for her, and she loved tending to her hives and making honey. Shelly also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She canned fruits, vegetables, and jam. Shelly was a ray of sunshine and had so much love to give. She adored her pit bulls and found herself raising a few. Shelly is survived by her husband Hank at their home in St. Maries; her mother Pat Sweet of Emida, ID, her sisters Shannon (Lonnie) Layman of Emida, ID and Ashley Sweet of Lewiston; 4 nephews; and her pittie Baby. She is preceded in death by her father James Sweet. A celebration of Shelly’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
OROFINO, ID
KXLY

Late spring snow blankets Sherman Pass

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s May 2, but winter isn’t over yet up in the mountains. Snow fell for much of Friday morning on State Highway 20 over Sherman Pass in Ferry County. At 1:30 Friday afternoon, WSDOT snowplow crews reported six inches of snow!. Snow is stubbornly hanging...
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

New report details pollutant sources for Hangman (Latah) Creek Watershed

During late winter and springtime, brown water flows from Hangman Creek into the Spokane River. These flows contain large amounts of sediment and excess nutrients. When this occurs, it’s easy to see why streams in the Hangman Creek Watershed do not meet clean water standards and negatively impact the Spokane River.
LATAH, WA
Idaho State Journal

72 years after being listed as MIA, soldier killed in Korean War returns to family in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth L. Bridger left his hometown of Colville, Washington, to fight in the Korean War. On Nov. 30, 1950, Bridger, 17, was reported missing in action on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. After 72 years listed as MIA, his remains will be buried at 2 p.m....
TWIN FALLS, ID
KXLY

A few more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but will it rain on the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade? – Kris

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through the start of the weekend. However, most of the day on Saturday will be dry. You’ll want to be prepared just in case a downpour hits while you’re setting up your Armed Forces Torchlight Parade chairs or heading out to play nine holes (This would be a fantastic weekend to download the 4 News Now First Alert Weather App, by the way). Right now, it looks like the last of the showers will subside just in time for the 7:45 p.m. parade start time. WHEW! Meanwhile, Sunday is going to be one of the nicest days we’ve seen in a while. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Home Depot fire likely caused millions in damage and losses

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the overnight fire at Home Depot likely caused millions of dollars in damage and lost assets. A firefighter was also injured fighting the flames who is being evaluated. Schaeffer said the store’s overhead sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained...
SPOKANE, WA

