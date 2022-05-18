Friends of the Community Library Network to host annual book sale this weekend

Shelly Lea Ausmus (49) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on May 12, 2022. She was born to James and Patricia Sweet on August 1, 1972, in Orofino, ID. Shelly grew up in Tekoa, WA and graduated from Tekoa High School with the class of 1990. Following high school, Shelly attended Spokane Falls Community College where she obtained a degree in Health Unit Coordination. She then went on to Lewis and Clark State College to further her education, and she began taking care of her father. Shelly earned her BA in Psychology with a minor in Chemical Dependency Counseling. Through satellite classes at LCSC, she attended Boise State University where she earned her MA in Social Work. After she obtained this degree, she went to work at the prison in Orofino where she taught inmates how to transition back into society and stay sober. She was such a shining star in school that her Instructor Robert Haynes wrote her a recommendation for this job that helped her obtain it. Robert was the one who wrote a book and founded the program at the Orofino prison. This was not just a career to Shelly, but a passion to help people. In 1993 Shelly met Hank Ausmus in Tekoa. Later in her life she started dating him, and they married on July 7, 2007, in Emida, ID. The couple made their home in Emida, and along with working full-time, Shelly helped take care of her father and raise her sister. Shelly fell ill 5 years after working at the prison and was no longer able to work. She found herself at home and became creative making jewelry and adventured into the journey of a Beekeeper. Hank and Shelly established Henry’s Sweet Mountain Honey, with Shelly as the primary caretaker of the bees. This was a newfound passion for her, and she loved tending to her hives and making honey. Shelly also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She canned fruits, vegetables, and jam. Shelly was a ray of sunshine and had so much love to give. She adored her pit bulls and found herself raising a few. Shelly is survived by her husband Hank at their home in St. Maries; her mother Pat Sweet of Emida, ID, her sisters Shannon (Lonnie) Layman of Emida, ID and Ashley Sweet of Lewiston; 4 nephews; and her pittie Baby. She is preceded in death by her father James Sweet. A celebration of Shelly’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

OROFINO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO