MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man who chased after a wrong-way 7-year-old driver says his instincts kicked in. Police in Middletown, Ohio, responded to a wrong-way crash Thursday after a 7-year-old took his parents' SUV while they were sleeping. Nick Cox was one of the good Samaritans who sprang into...

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO