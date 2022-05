HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man was arrested after he told deputies he stabbed his wife to death in west Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Pierce. He has been charged with murder. His wife has been identified as 39-year-old Leslie Ann Pierce. She was a teacher with Katy ISD, according to deputies.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO