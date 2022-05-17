ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Full House’ house sale fraudulently posted to Zillow

By Nexstar Media Wire, Phil Mayer, John Ferrannini
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5gL2_0fha8uFw00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the “Full House” house is not currently for sale.

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Zillow has confirmed that the San Francisco house featured in the “Full House” credit sequence is not actually for sale.

The house was posted for sale on Zillow for $37 million on Tuesday. As of Wednesday the listing had been taken down.

“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it,” a Zillow spokesperson told Nexstar’s KRON. “In this case, we discovered a ‘For Sale By Owner’ listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The house, located at 1709 Broderick St. in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was last sold Oct. 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to Zillow .

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who purchased it in 2016. The appearance of the home changed over time since the show aired, and Franklin reportedly wanted the house to look like it did on television. However, neighbors opposed his suggested renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

Franklin sold the house in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Bought Winning Powerball Jackpot Ticket From Sacramento 7-Eleven Comes Forward

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person who bought a winning Powerball ticket from a Sacramento 7-Eleven store has finally come forward. Powerball’s jackpot hit $632.6 million for that drawing in January. Two winning tickets were sold, one in Wisconsin and another at the 7-Eleven near Wyndham and Valley Hi drives. On Thursday, the California Lottery says Orlando Zavala Lozano came forward as the person who bought the winning ticket in Sacramento. Lozano has decided to take the lump sum of $225.1 million, before taxes, the lottery says. The 7-Eleven store where Lozano bought the winning ticket also got a $1 million bonus. At the time, the January jackpot Lozano won was the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Tennessee State
San Francisco, CA
Business
vnexplorer.net

A mom drove her daughter to Blackhawk to meet the girl’s secret dad for the first time. An hour later they were both dead in the backyard pool

© Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group/TNS A pool photographed in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, May 19, 2017. On Feb. 12, a 31-year-old Hollister woman named Llaneth Chavez strapped her 4-year-old daughter, Malaya, into her car seat and began the two-hour drive north to the gated community of Blackhawk, for what was to be a monumental day.
DUBLIN, CA
Money

This U.S. City Is the Most Affordable Housing Market in the World

Homebuyers looking for affordability in today’s tough housing market will find it in a rebounding Rust Belt city. Pittsburgh has been named the most affordable city in the world (yes, world) by the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. In a recent study from the two nonprofits, the Steel City edged out every other major metropolitan area globally. Two other U.S. cities — Oklahoma City and Rochester, N.Y. — tied for second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy