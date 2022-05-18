ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Takuma time: 2-time Indy 500 champ leads way on 1st day of practice, check out speeds, video highlights

By Kirby Arnold
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uS1km_0fha8tND00

He may be with a new team this year, but one of the oldest drivers on the circuit showed he still has lots of speed left in his gas tank

Editor's note: See results for both morning and afternoon sessions, as well as video highlights, at the bottom of this file.

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato turned the fastest lap in the final five minutes of Tuesday’s opening practice for the May 29 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but Chip Ganassi Racing showed its strength in numbers with five drivers in the top 10.

Sato drove his Dale Coyne Racing Honda to a lap of 228.939 mph on the 2 ½-mile speedway, using the benefit of a draft running with a large pack of cars on a day when teams focused on race setup. His speed was more than one mile per hour faster than Ganassi star Scott Dixon, whose best lap of 227.768 ranked No. 1 for most of the afternoon session before Sato’s late run.

“Scott was on top (most) of the day, but we just had a big tow on the last lap, so I guess (I’m) happy,” Sato said. “To be honest, the morning (practice) wasn’t as smooth as we wished. We had to go back to the garage … because there were some things we were not very happy with.”

Dixon had plenty of company near the top with his Ganassi teammates, including seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who’ll drive in his first Indy 500. Johnson’s lap of 227.722 mph was third best, with Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson fourth at 227.094.

Defending NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou was sixth at 226.973 mph and former 500 champion Tony Kanaan, running the race in a one-off entry with Ganassi, was ninth at 226.292 mph.

“The day was pretty good I think for all of the Ganassi cars,” Dixon said. “They rolled off well, trying to get through the test.”

Dixon wasn’t surprised at the early speed by Johnson, who also was strong on the IMS oval at an open test in April.

“Kind of what I expected, to be honest,” Dixon said of Johnson. “He was quick at the test. He feels obviously a lot more comfortable. I think he’s done a really good job each time he’s been here. He was fast all day.”

Sato’s teammate, rookie David Malukas, was seventh fastest at 226.973.

Josef Newgarden was eighth, 226.368, to lead Team Penske, with former winner Will Power 16 th and Scott McLaughlin 22 nd .

Marco Andretti, racing an Indy-only program with Andretti Autosport, was 10 th fastest, with teammates Devlin DeFrancesco 11 th , Alexander Rossi 27 th and Romain Grosjean 31 st .

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing led the no-tow list (without the benefit of the draft) at 221.552 mph.

Eight of the 10 fastest were Honda-powered cars, with VeeKay and Newgarden the only Chevy drivers in that group. Dixon said it’s too early to say Honda will have such a decided edge the rest of the month.

“It’s Day 1,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve seen anything from anyone yet.”

Thirty-three drivers combined to turn 3,229 incident-free laps under sunny skies during the two veteran practice sessions today. Veteran Stefan Wilson completed his refresher test during a midday session in the No. 25 DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet and then participated briefly in the afternoon open practice session.

Dalton Kellett turned 149 laps in the No. 4 K-LINE AJ FOYT RACING Chevrolet, more than any other driver.

Practice resumes from noon-6 p.m. (ET) Wednesday (live on Peacock Premium), with PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying this Saturday and Sunday. The 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYHoA_0fha8tND00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMFG1_0fha8tND00
2022 Indianapolis 500_ Practice Day 1 VNF_HLS Video_m56830 (; 3:53)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

INDY DAY 3: Grosjean flirts with wall in Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Romain Grosjean flirted four times with the wall Thursday while preparing for his Indianapolis 500 debut. The Frenchman didn’t crash — his high drift with 15 minutes remaining in practice came oh-so-close to kissing the outside wall of Indianapolis Motor Speedway — but he seemed unbothered. He had the same attitude nearly eight hours earlier when he again dismissed Graham Rahal’s recent criticism and suggestion that Grosjean’s aggressive driving is not winning him many friends in the paddock.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

INSIGHT: Why IndyCar got onto the F1 driver radar

In quiet moments during the upcoming Formula 1 back-to-back weekends in Spain and Monaco, plenty of drivers will catch up with goings on at Indianapolis. Some will even toy with the idea of one day racing at The Brickyard, and when inevitably asked about it by the media, will enthusiastically say it’s on their bucket list. But for most, it will remain an unfulfilled fantasy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Indy 500 qualifying weekend schedule

The pace starts to pick up today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where teams are given maximum boost to prepare for two days of qualifying for the Indy 500. Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule, and for a look at the intricate procedures in place for qualifying, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

‘I’ve never seen Roger more nervous’: Penske’s triumphant Indy return in 2001

(Editor’s note: As Helio Castroneves attempts to make history May 29 as the first five-time Indy 500 winner, NBC Sports will review his four previous victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and examine how each race was a significant and unique milestone for both the driver, series or track — and sometimes for all three. The series begins on May 27, 2001 with Roger Penske’s triumphant return to IMS and Castroneves bursting into the national consciousness for the first time.)
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
Person
Dalton Kellett
FOX Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race: Track, qualifying, format, Open and more

Drivers don’t necessarily dislike going to Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race, but they don’t want to go to the same track year after year after year for the event. With the drivers making a second consecutive trip to the 1.5-mile track for the All-Star Race...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Drivers weigh in on new Indy qualifying plan

For the fastest drivers during this weekend’s two-day qualifying event for the Indianapolis 500, a new wrinkle will require multiple runs on the ragged edge to vie for pole position. With no bumping to look forward to on Sunday, the former Fast Nine session has been split into an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis 500#Nascar Cup Series
Racing News

Indy 500 Practice Results: May 19, 2022 (Indycar)

Indycar practice results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Thursday, the Indycar Series returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Practice three for the Indy 500 was another six-hour session. View Indy 500 practice results below. Indy 500 Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1/2 | Prac 3 | Prac 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Racing News

Denny Hamlin Penalty: Appeals panel upholds violation

On May 2, Denny Hamlin lost a wheel during the race at Dover Motor Speedway. NASCAR issued their penalty report noting section 10.5.2.6 and it included three four-race suspension for the No. 11 team. Sections: (10.5.2.6) Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle with the note:...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

VIDEO: F1-style pitot tubes appear along Indy 500 pitlane

There aren’t a lot of areas left open for NTT IndyCar Series teams to develop as they desire, which makes the appearance of a few new pitot tube designs an interesting thing for tech-minded fans to spot on pit lane at the Indy 500. Take a look at the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Texas Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Texas Motor Speedway; All-Star race event format. This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers unload at Texas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval is set to host the All-Star race, paying $1,000,000 to the race winner. View the NASCAR All-Star qualifying order below. 20 drivers are already...
TEXAS STATE
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
729
Followers
194
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy