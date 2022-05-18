ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 dead, multiple in custody after shooting near Central High School

By Russell Colburn, Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlUOs_0fha8dUp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and several people are in custody following a shooting Tuesday night outside Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. at a BP gas station near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

Police said officers in the area heard a gunshot followed by several more and found multiple people shooting at each other.

Three people have been taken into custody.

The victim, identified as Andreone Hall, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Everything happened super quick,” said Capt. Leslie Foreman with KCPD. “Fortunately, officers were right there, were able to get some cars stopped, get some people detained, and unfortunately one person is deceased.”

“It was an exchange of gunfire here at the BP,” witness Adriane Shackelford said. “They had a shootout, basically, and then cars pulled off and choppers went up.”

No other victims in the shooting have been reported.

Central High School held its graduation ceremony late Tuesday afternoon on the campus of University of Missouri-Kansas City. It’s not clear at this time if anyone with the school was involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)4748477.

Comments / 7

TSmith
3d ago

More examples of little or No Parenting. You get the children you fail to raise and all the consequences that come with them.

