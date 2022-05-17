ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, WI

Shramek throws no-hitter, Wildcats split two games

trempcountytimes.com
 2 days ago

Zero. Zilch. Notta. A donut. Call it what you like, Tavian Shramek—the Blair-Taylor pitcher threw a no-hitter in a lopsided conference win over Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday in a week that saw the Wildcats also fall to Pepin/Alma on Friday....

trempcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
trempcountytimes.com

Blair-Taylor softball wins four to stay perfect

The Blair-Taylor High School softball team has a perfect season within reach following four more wins last week to reach a 22-0 record. Blair-Taylor outscored their opponents 44-6. They were scheduled to close the regular season on Monday by visiting Augusta and open the playoffs as the top seed in their section next Tuesday against the winner of North Crawford and La Farge.
BLAIR, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Raiders drop three as regular season comes to an end

The Arcadia softball team struggled on both ends as they were outscored 31-3 in three games last week. The Raiders managed just one run and six hits total as they were swept by Westby, 10-0 and 11-1, last week Tuesday. It didn’t get much better on Friday when they lost to La Crosse Aquinas, 10-2. No further information from the Aquinas game was reported to the Times.
ARCADIA, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Norse drop three, fall out of Dairyland race

The Dairyland Conference title was in striking distance for the Whitehall baseball team at the beginning of last week. By the end, however, the team dropped to fifth in the standings. The Norse still felt good about their chances after a 1-0 loss to DC-leading Eleva-Strum last week Tuesday. A...
WHITEHALL, WI
trempcountytimes.com

WHS golfers third at home meet, second at A/P

The Whitehall golf team came away with a third place finish early last week before taking second later in the week. The Norse still have an outside shot at overtaking Eleva-Strum for second in the Dairyland Conference, but they trail the Cardinals by six points with the final meet set to be played on Tuesday of this week. Whitehall had a better chance entering last week, but finished third in its home meet on Monday before taking second at Alma/Pepin’s meet on Thursday. Cochrance-Fountain City has run away with the DC title, winning every meet played this season. The Norse sit six points behind the Cardinals and would need E-S to falter way back in the standings on Tuesday to overtake them.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dairyland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitehall, WI
City
Melrose, WI
City
Augusta, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Arcadia holds off BRF, G-E-T to win Coulee boys’ golf title

When winter hit and snow covered the ground this year — and especially when the wintery weather decided to hang around for what some might say was too long — Arcadia High School boys’ golf coach Mitch Sobotta continued to keep in touch with his golfers ahead of the spring golf season.
ARCADIA, WI
trempcountytimes.com

B-T track takes fourth at Mondovi Invite

Both the Blair-Taylor High School boys and girls track and field teams took fourth place at an invitational meet in Mondovi last Tuesday. Caden Kruse secured the only first place finish for the Wildcats, winning the high jump with a leap of five feet, 10 inches. Blair-Taylor won the 800-meter...
MONDOVI, WI
trempcountytimes.com

From Our Early Files May 18, 2022

An Independence teenager has been charged with first-degree homicide in the fatal shooting early Saturday morning of his mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Gerald Bisek. Ryan Bogdonovich made his initial appearance in Trempealeau County Circuit Court Monday. Independence officer Jim Konkel was called to the Watenphul residence at about 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Konkel arrived to find Bisek on the floor bleeding from the chest. Watenphul told the officer that Bisek had been shot, and that the weapon used, a 20-gauge shotgun was in her son’s room. What led up to the fatal shooting, by all accounts, was a domestic disturbance. But some elements of the incident, based on statements by Bogdonovich, Watenphul and one witness are in disagreement. Bogdonovich told investigating officers that Bisek was threatening his mother with a knife. Watenphul indicated that Bisek may have intended to slash furniture, over which the two were arguing, but did not have a knife in his hands when the shot was fired.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Deer vs Motorcycle Crash

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle vs deer accident Tuesday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received the call of a motorcycle vs deer accident around 8:05pm Tuesday evening. The accident occurred three miles east of Neillsville on Highway 10. The occupant of the motorcycle was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Pepin Alma#Wildcats#Cochrane Fountain City
trempcountytimes.com

Whitehall roadwork continues on schedule

The Whitehall city council was told last week that work on Hobson Street is on schedule despite a rainy spring. The council received an update from Haas Sons regarding the Hobson Street project. Work has proceeded from where they left off last year up to Sunset, with work continuing up to Sheila and the east driveway of the school. Roadwork in front of the school can’t start until June 9, which lines up with the schedule thus far.
WHITEHALL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy