Sex trafficking warning signs & resources

ARKANSAS ( KNWA/KFTA ) — According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), 10,583 human trafficking cases were reported in 2020. Of those cases, 7,648 were specific to sex trafficking.

In Arkansas, reports of trafficking have steadily increased over the last few years. In 2016, 48 cases were investigated in the state and that number rose to 99 in 2020.

In 2021, Western Arkansas Child Exploitation Task Force conducted 67 child exploitation investigations across Western Arkansas and served more than 70 search warrants for crimes against children.

Special Agent Brenan Despain said educating people on what trafficking looks like, is crucial in ending it. “By teaching the community, parents, teachers, those who work with kids, what are trafficking in Northwest Arkansas looks like? We’ve had a much better, I think we’ve been much more effective at getting the message out and getting that information back to us.”

Recognizing Sex Trafficking per NHTH:

Someone may be experiencing sex trafficking if they:

Want to stop participating in commercial sex but feel scared or unable to leave the situation

Disclose that they were reluctant to engage in commercial sex but that someone pressured them into it

Live where they work or are transported by guards between home and workplace

Are children who live with or are dependent on a family member with a substance use problem or who is abusive

Have a “pimp” or “manager” in the commercial sex industry

Work in an industry where it may be common to be pressured into performing sex acts for money, such as a strip club, illicit cantina, go-go bar, or illicit massage business

Have a controlling parent, guardian, romantic partner, or “sponsor” who will not allow them to meet or speak with anyone alone or who monitors their movements, spending, or communications

Message from a Sex Trafficking survivor

Jessica said she was sex trafficked by three different men from age 16 to about two months before her 18th birthday.

Warning signs per Arkansas Crisis Center :

Appearing malnourished

Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse

Avoiding eye contact, social interaction and authority figures/law enforcement

Seeming to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction

Lacking official identification documents

Appearing destitute/lacking personal possessions

Working excessively long hours

Living at place of employment

Checking into hotels/motels with older males and referring to those males as boyfriends or “daddy”

Poor physical or dental health

Tattoos/branding on the neck and/or lower back

Untreated sexually transmitted diseases

Small children serving in family restaurant

Security measures seem to keep people inside the establishment- barbed wire inside of a fence, bars covering the insides of windows

Not allowing people to go into public alone or speak for themselves

“All you need is eyes, a phone and courage to say something, if you do see something because if you say something, you could be saving somebody’s life. And over time, we can eradicate this effort on our communities,” said Dean Martinez, a board member with Hub of HOPE.

Hope of HOPE is a Northwest Arkansas-based non-profit that provides healing and opportunities for victims of human trafficking and help with prevention efforts and Education for communities.

The group has worked with 150 people, ranging in age 18 to 64, affected by human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Another local not-for-profit, Into the Light , aims to end child sex trafficking and bring hope to survivors. Since 2015 it has helped 280 people, some as young as 11-years-old.

Report Trafficking:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 233733

Chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline: www.humantraffickinghotline.org/chat

Call the Hope of HOPE HELP LINE: 1-405-582-0759

Call/ text Into the Light : 1-877-743-7348

Call the Arkansas Crisis Center: 1-888-274-7472

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678

