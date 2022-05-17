WHS golfers third at home meet, second at A/P

An Independence teenager has been charged with first-degree homicide in the fatal shooting early Saturday morning of his mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Gerald Bisek. Ryan Bogdonovich made his initial appearance in Trempealeau County Circuit Court Monday. Independence officer Jim Konkel was called to the Watenphul residence at about 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Konkel arrived to find Bisek on the floor bleeding from the chest. Watenphul told the officer that Bisek had been shot, and that the weapon used, a 20-gauge shotgun was in her son’s room. What led up to the fatal shooting, by all accounts, was a domestic disturbance. But some elements of the incident, based on statements by Bogdonovich, Watenphul and one witness are in disagreement. Bogdonovich told investigating officers that Bisek was threatening his mother with a knife. Watenphul indicated that Bisek may have intended to slash furniture, over which the two were arguing, but did not have a knife in his hands when the shot was fired.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO