Reno, NV

Nevada homes have new wildfire risk rating

By Ashley Grams
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfires are a constant threat in the west and many in Nevada are gearing up for danger again this summer. “Wildfire is just a natural part of the landscape these days and it’s more like when, not if,” said Reno Fire Department Chief Dave...

www.kolotv.com

Elko Daily Free Press

‘1,200-year drought’ impacts Nevada big game quotas

Drought is having an impact on Nevada wildlife but there are some bright spots in Elko County. This year’s quotas “are reflective of a downtrend in wildlife populations statewide primarily due to long-term drought and habitat conversion or loss resulting from wildfires, urbanization, resource competition from wild horses, and more,” the nine-member state Board of Wildlife Commissioners announced after their May meeting.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Historical flooding sign installed at Wingfield Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Visitors to Wingfield Park in Reno will notice a new wayfinding sign. The City of Reno, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Division of Water Resources, and the local, state, and federal agencies that make up the cooperative effort known as NevadaFloods.org, unveiled the new sign on Friday afternoon on the park’s west side.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Roberts Resorts launches ‘Village Camp’

The first two Village Camp resorts are being developed near Lake Tahoe, California, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Developed by Roberts Resorts, Village Camp will be an upscale outdoor resort company that combines oversized RV sites with luxury adventure cabins that can be rented or purchased as private getaway cabins. Village Camp...
TRUCKEE, CA
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire rapidly grows in Colorado, no containment

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO Community Resource Fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Community Resource Fair this Saturday. More than 40 agencies will be on hand to talk about services for the community. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall. Sgt. Lars Christensen and Dep. Ana Richeson stopped by KOLO to talk about the event that is open to all ages.
RENO, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Majority of Nevadans with mortgages are equity rich

More than half of Nevada homeowners with mortgages are considered “equity rich” according to real estate data analyst ATTOM, meaning they owe less than 50% of their property’s market value. Some 625,164 residential properties in Nevada have mortgages. Of those 331,768 or 53.1%, are equity rich, up...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Orphan foal rescued near Washoe Lake State Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The little colt seems very interested in our camera. Less than two months old, you can’t blame him he’s never seen one before. He was born in the Washoe Lake area, in a herd that calls that place home. Then on the night of May 5, 2022 his mother was struck and killed by a car on East Lake Boulevard.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Mammovan returns to Carson City May 23 to May 26

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammovan offers affordable mammography screening May 23 to May 26 in Carson City. The screenings are meant for women age 40 and older but younger women will be accommodated with a referral from a medical professional. Call 877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Patients...
CARSON CITY, NV

