Nevada homes have new wildfire risk rating

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO